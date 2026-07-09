Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Partners with SafeNest Las Vegas to Support Camp Hope This Summer

"Camp Hope gives children impacted by domestic violence a chance to heal, grow, and just be kids," said Christine Crovetti, Owner and Injector at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Henderson. "We're honored to partner with SafeNest Las Vegas and invite you to help support this life-changing program." Post this

Camp Hope Las Vegas is a completely free, week-long overnight summer camp for children ages 7 to 17 who have been exposed to domestic violence. Through traditional camp activities, time outdoors, and a nurturing environment, campers build independence, develop new skills, and gain the confidence they need to help break the generational cycle of violence. The program is designed to give these young people a chance to step away from stress and experience what childhood is meant to feel like.

BHRC Henderson is committed to supporting this mission and making it easy for the community to do the same.

Donate and Win: The Camp Hope Raffle

From June 1 through July 31, 2026, anyone who makes a monetary donation to Camp Hope will be entered into a special raffle with the chance to win premium beauty and wellness services, including lasers, facials, injectables, and top-tier skincare.

Supporters can also participate by purchasing from BHRC's exclusive Summer Specials collection, as a percentage of proceeds from each purchase will be donated directly to Camp Hope. Summer Specials include:

Glow & Protect Package: Purchase an IPL Package of 3 treatments and receive a complimentary EltaMD Sunblock of your choice.

HydraFacial Upgrade: Book a HydraFacial and enjoy complimentary Dermaplaning for a smooth, glowing finish.

Morpheus8 Rejuvenation Special: Purchase Morpheus8 and receive a complimentary Rejuran treatment to support healing, hydration, and skin rejuvenation.

Every donation and eligible purchase earns a raffle ticket, making it simple to give back while treating yourself.

End-of-Summer Bash: Celebrate with Purpose

BHRC Henderson will close out the campaign with an End-of-Summer Bash on July 31, 2026, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at its Henderson clinic. Guests can expect an afternoon of beauty, bites, giveaways, and exclusive specials, all in support of SafeNest Las Vegas and Camp Hope. Proceeds from event-related donations and purchases will benefit the program.

Spots are limited and an RSVP is required. The event is open to the public, and attendees will receive a raffle ticket with any donation or special purchase made at the event.

Event Details:

Date: July 31, 2026

Time: 3:00 to 6:00 PM

Location: Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Henderson, 120 S Green Valley Pkwy #174, Henderson, NV 89012

To RSVP, donate, or shop Summer Specials, visit bhrchenderson.com/summer-camp-hope.

"At BHRC Henderson, we believe in using our platform to uplift the community we serve," said Christine Crovetti, Owner and Injector at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Henderson. "Camp Hope gives children who have experienced domestic violence the chance to heal, grow, and simply be kids. We are honored to partner with SafeNest Las Vegas to help make that possible, and we invite everyone in our community to join us in supporting this incredible program."

About Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, Henderson:

Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center is a premier medical aesthetics and wellness clinic offering a comprehensive range of services, including laser treatments, injectables, facials, and advanced skincare. The Henderson location serves the greater Las Vegas community with a commitment to delivering exceptional, personalized care in a welcoming environment. BHRC is dedicated not only to helping clients look and feel their best, but also to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

Media Contact

Brittni Black, Aesthetic Marketing, 1 7022343253, [email protected], aestheticmarketing.co

SOURCE Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center