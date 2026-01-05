BevZero and Tomsa Destil Win Award for Innovations in the Wine Industry

"As the demand for high-quality low- and no-alcohol beverages continues to grow, we saw an opportunity to apply our technical heritage to this emerging segment, with the ClearAlc dealcoholization technology", said Miguel Villena Reyes, Tomsa Destil's CEO. Post this

This marks BevZero's third industry award recognizing its ongoing leadership and innovation in the beverage sector. The ClearAlc system uses advanced low-temperature vacuum distillation to remove alcohol down to <0.05% abv, while preserving the wine's delicate aromas and flavors — enabling producers to meet growing consumer demand for high-quality NoLo products without compromising taste or authenticity.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Wine Industry Network," said Jerome Eckert-Nathan, CEO of BevZero. "This award is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and quality, and to our partnership with Tomsa Destil in advancing the future of sustainable beverage production."

"We are proud to share this recognition with our partners at BevZero," said Miguel Villena Reyes, Tomsa Destil's CEO. As the demand for high-quality low- and no-alcohol beverages continues to grow, we saw an opportunity to apply our technical heritage to this emerging segment. The ClearAlc dealcoholization technology reflects our shared commitment to innovation, precision, and the future of the global wine industry."

The WINnovation Awards, presented annually by Wine Industry Network, celebrate companies that drive positive change through innovation and technology in the global wine industry.

About BevZero

With over 30 years of experience, BevZero is a global leader in dealcoholization technology, services, and equipment. From facilities in the USA, Spain, and South Africa, BevZero partners with beverage producers worldwide to develop, refine, and produce high-quality no- and low-alcohol products. Guided by innovation, sustainability, and technical expertise, BevZero helps clients bring premium products to market efficiently and successfully.

About Tomsa Destil

Tomsa Destil is a Spanish company with more than 170 years of experience. Thanks to this vast career and a strong commitment to research, they own the most advanced technology in processes such as extraction, fermentation, distillation, waste treatment, utilities, valorization of by-products, among other processes involved in the production of alcohol and biofuels. Additionally, Tomsa Destil controls its whole supply chain with in-house manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, commissioning, and operation and management. Tomsa Destil has its headquarters in Madrid, Spain as well as commercial branches in Mexico, Colombia, India, Portugal and Thailand.

