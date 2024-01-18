BevZero Announces Strategic Partnership with TOMSA Destil to Distribute Winery Equipment and Next-Gen Dealcoholization Technology

BevZero Announces Strategic Partnership with TOMSA Destil to Distribute equipment for sustainability in the wine industry, as well as the development of Next-Gen Dealcoholization technology.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BevZero, a global innovator in the beverage industry, and leading winery service and equipment provider, is excited to announce its key partnership with TOMSA Destil, a well-established and distinguished engineering company that designs, manufactures, installs, and operates advanced technologies in the processes of extraction, fermentation, distillation, valorization of by-products and waste management, among other processes involved in the production of alcohol and biofuel. Together, these companies are poised to revolutionize the beverage landscape by developing a state-of-the-art dealcoholization technology that will be distributed globally by BevZero in Q3 of 2024. Additionally, BevZero will start selling immediately a portfolio of equipment that helps wineries reduce their carbon footprint, including emissions reduction and wastewater and biomass treatment.

As the global focus on environmental responsibility intensifies, the wine industry is actively seeking ways to reduce its ecological footprint. BevZero, with its commitment to sustainability, has joined forces with Tomsa Destil to bring state-of-the-art solutions to wineries, addressing key areas such as emissions reduction, CO2 recovery, energy integration, biomass and wastewater treatment. Key offerings include:

Emissions Reduction: Advanced equipment designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions. By implementing these technologies, wineries can contribute to global efforts to combat climate change while enhancing their own sustainability initiatives.





CO2 Recovery: Solutions for the recovery of carbon dioxide (CO2) during various winemaking processes. This not only helps wineries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions but also allows them to repurpose CO2 for other applications within their facilities.





Energy Integration: Solutions for integrating energy-efficient practices into their operations. This includes optimizing energy consumption and exploring renewable energy sources, empowering wineries to become more environmentally conscious and economically efficient.





Wastewater Filtration and Biodigestion: The collaboration will provide wineries with cutting-edge wastewater treatment solutions, including advanced filtration systems and biodigestion technologies. This not only ensures compliance with environmental regulations but also enables wineries to responsibly manage their wastewater, reducing their impact on local ecosystems.

The development of a next-gen dealcoholization technology is well underway. This innovative technology, known as "ClearAlc" will enable beverage producers across the world to create high-quality, alcohol-free and low-alcohol beverages with unprecedented precision, efficiency, quality, and sustainability. BevZero's years of experience with dealcoholization in the wine space, and Tomsa Destil's engineering expertise in alcohol distillation and separation come together to create a unique equipment that will be transformative for those seeking the ultimate in low and no-alcohol dealcoholization production.

Jerome Eckert-Nathan, President & CEO of BevZero, stated, "We are immensely excited about our collaboration with TOMSA Destil to distribute solutions to the wine industry that contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, as well as the development of the ClearAlc dealcoholization technology which is a game-changer for the beverage industry."

Miguel Villena Reyes, CEO of TOMSA Destil, commented, "Our partnership with BevZero signifies a remarkable fusion of expertise and innovation. Together, we are paving the way for a future where beverage producers can meet the demands of an evolving market with exceptional quality and sustainability."

About BevZero:

BevZero is a global leader in dealcoholization and beverage services and equipment. With a commitment to quality, and sustainability, BevZero empowers beverage producers to create a wide range of alcohol-free and low-alcohol beverages. BevZero has facilities in Santa Rosa California, Villatobas Spain and Wellington South Africa.

About TOMSA Destil:

Tomsa Destil is a Spanish company with more than 170 years of experience. Thanks to this vast career and a strong commitment to research, they own the most advanced technology in processes such as extraction, fermentation, distillation, waste treatment, utilities, valorization of by-products, among other processes involved in the production of alcohol and biofuels. Additionally, Tomsa Destil controls its whole supply chain with in-house manufacturing, assembly, maintenance, commissioning, and operation and management. Tomsa Destil has its headquarters in Madrid, Spain as well as commercial branches in Mexico, Colombia, India, Portugal and Thailand.

To learn more about the sustainability equipment for wineries and how to purchase, please visit the BevZero website or email BevZero at [email protected].

