EXCEPTIONAL ACHIEVEMENT CELEBRATED AT CHATEAU ELAN, GEORGIA: "BEYOND BOUNDARIES: INSPIRING LEADERS IN BUSINESS AND COMMUNITY" HONORED BY TIUA SCHOOL OF BUSINESS AS #1 BESTSELLING AUTHORS
BRASELTON, Ga., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On December 3, 2023, at the illustrious Chateau Elan in Braselton, Georgia, an extraordinary celebration unfolded, commemorating the incredible achievement of the #1 Bestselling Authors for their collaborative masterpiece, Beyond Boundaries: Inspiring Leaders in Business and Community.
This exceptional honor was bestowed upon the following esteemed luminaries:
Dr. Brenda Elaine Austin
Dr. Cynthia R Bennett
Dr. André LogicMixx Bethley
Dr. Chyna Bethley
Dr. Saloam Bey
Dr. Ylande Blanc
Dr. Antoinette M. Head - Foreman
Dr. Angela Cancel
Dr. Nicole J. Carr
Dr. William Chevalier Wade
Dr. Shanita M. Carter
Dr. Darcele Marie Cole-Robinson, LLMSW
Dr. Sabrina Constantin
Dr. Faith Arneita Richardson
Dr. Michael P Copeland
Dr. Deidre J. Edwards Crowley
Dr. Felisha Kay Culver
Dr. Yolanda K. Davis
Dr. Joy Cantrelle Delouth
Dr. Milicent Driver
Dr. Lalla A. A. Edwards
Dr. Blanche Farrish
Dr. Betty Fortunat
Sherylyn D. Garner, Hon. PhD
Dr. Patricia T. Gilchrist
Dr. Tarama Giles
Dr. Cadeidra Green
Dr. Christopher Harvey Sr
Dr. Leketa Hawkins
Dr. Jamea E. Hill
Dr. Walter L. Fields, Jr.
Dr. Cedric Holland
Dr. MoNique Holland
Dr. Cal Quigley IV
Dr. Felicia Ross
Dr. Nekita L. Jacobs
Dr. Daphene Booker Harris
Dr. Rashida T. Jeffers
Ralph Joyner, Hon.Ph.D, DC, MS
Dr. Valdashia Kelly
Dr. Carolyn Kennedy-Anderson
Dr. Shalisa Lee
Dr. DeAnna Ranae' Lewis
Dr. Stephanie Adrienne Liggans
Dr. Juanita Jackson Lloyd
Dr. Dolly Vanessa Lowery
Dr. Sonia Lewis
Dr. Andria Mayberry
Dr. Tyreese R. Woulard McAllister
Dr. Monica Mincer
Dr. Beatrice Moore
Dr. Ruby Reese Moone
Dr. Johnathan Mouzon
Dr. Vi Nedd
Dr. Sherri D. O'Quinn
Dr. Charlene N. Outterbridge- Meeks
Dr. Christopher La Rue Owens MPA MPM
Dr. Pat E. Perkins
Dr. Joyce S. Perry
Dr. Bernadette Clifton Plummer
Dr. Tonya R. Portis
Dr. Chantel Price
Dr. Sakonja Lynn Ragland
Dr. Jannah Rasul
Dr. Angela P. Riley
Dr. Monica R. Smith
Dr. Leah A. Square
Dr. Chief Silent Storm
Dr. Dana Thomas
Carita Bailey Thompson, Hon.Ph.D
Dr. Tara Lingister Vaughn
Dr. Latisha M. Walker
Dr. Ashley E. White
Dr. Tania A. White
Dr. Hope M. Whitfield
Dr. Darlene Williams
Dr. Rhonda Williams-Turner
Dr. Charissa Andrews Woods
Dr. Iris Wright
Dr. Toya L. Younger
'Beyond Boundaries: Inspiring Leaders in Business and Community' stands as an anthology encapsulating the very essence of transformative leadership. It illuminates innovative strategies and unparalleled experiences across business and community spheres.
Amidst captivating global readership, these leaders shine as a beacon of unity, dedication, and collective wisdom within this collaborative masterpiece.
Now available on Amazon.com, 'Beyond Boundaries: Inspiring Leaders in Business and Community' invites you to join us in celebrating the exceptional achievement of these trailblazing leaders!
This momentous celebration paid tribute to the collective brilliance and unwavering dedication of leaders from Atlanta and beyond, marking a significant milestone in their visionary journey as authors.
This book serves as a testament to transformative leadership, spotlighting innovative strategies and unparalleled experiences in both business and community spheres.
Held at Chateau Elan in Braselton, Georgia, the event not only honored the authors' remarkable achievement but also highlighted the strength of collaborative leadership depicted within their bestselling book.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact www.trinitybusiness.org.
About the Book: 'Beyond Boundaries: Inspiring Leaders in Business and Community' brings together a consortium of influential leaders, sharing remarkable insights and strategies in both business and community leadership.
