Beyond Cannabinoids: Azuca Expands TiME INFUSION® for Functional Terpene Beverage Innovation

"We believe consumers buy experiences, not ingredients," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO of Azuca. "We've spent years helping brands adapt and innovate with cannabinoids, and now we're applying that same process to unlock new possibilities with terpenes." Post this

"We believe consumers buy experiences, not ingredients," said Kim Sanchez Rael, CEO of Azuca. "The future of functional beverages and edibles won't be defined by a single ingredient category. It will be defined by a brand's ability to consistently deliver experiences consumers love. As the market continues to evolve, brands will need flexible platforms that allow them to adapt and innovate. We've spent years helping brands do that with cannabinoids, and now we're applying that same process to unlock new possibilities with terpenes."

Interest in functional terpenes continues to grow as beverage brands explore new, THC-free methods to create differentiated sensory experiences. Consumer research on select terpene formulations has demonstrated statistically significant increases in reported sensations including warmth, social ease, and euphoria-like effects compared with placebo. Terpenes have emerged as a promising tool for beverage innovators looking to create distinctive consumer experiences and broaden their product portfolios.

As part of the initiative, Azuca is collaborating with leading terpene innovators, including Eybna and Terpene Belt Farms, while continuing to explore additional partnerships across the terpene, flavor, and functional ingredient ecosystem.

"Terpenes are nature's most underestimated functional ingredient and the cleanest answer to a category in limbo," said Victoria Deng, VP of Marketing, Eybna. "With Azuca's TiME INFUSION®, we're proving terpenes can deliver everything hemp beverages set out to, minus the regulatory risk. Our GRAS-certified, THC-free formulas paired with their TiME INFUSION® biotechnology delivers what the category has promised but rarely delivered: fast-acting, mood-shaping functionality that's fully compliant. This is what the next generation of beverages looks like."

Originally developed to transform oil-based cannabinoids into water-friendly ingredients that can be absorbed quickly and efficiently by the body, TiME INFUSION® creates a unique superstructure of individually encapsulated molecules designed for ingestible applications. The same process that helps create fast-acting cannabinoid products with first effects in as little as 5 to 15 minutes is now creating new possibilities for terpene-forward beverage innovation.

"The brands that succeed over the next decade will be the ones that can adapt alongside consumers and create experiences people genuinely enjoy," added Rael. "Terpenes open an exciting new frontier for beverage innovation, and we're excited to help brands explore what's possible."

Azuca will showcase terpene-forward beverage concepts and innovations at both IgniteIt Chicago (June 14-16) and the Hemp Beverage Expo, Austin (June 17-18) this month, where attendees will have an opportunity to experience terpene-forward beverage concepts powered by TiME INFUSION® firsthand.

To learn more about Azuca, visit AZUCATIME.com.

About Azuca

Azuca is an award-winning applied bioscience company helping brands create differentiated edible and beverage products powered by TiME INFUSION®. Known for its leadership in fast-acting cannabinoid innovation, Azuca combines precision infusion, superior taste, and predictable product performance to help brands build consumer trust and succeed in evolving markets.

Powered by TiME INFUSION®, Azuca enables premium product experiences across cannabinoids, terpenes, and a growing range of functional ingredients. Azuca has powered more than 800 million infused servings and has been recognized twice on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Learn more at AZUCATIME.com.

Media Contact

Raquel Hochroth, Azuca, 1 9143741213, [email protected], https://azuca.co/

SOURCE Azuca