Beyond Capital Ventures Announces Nicholas Java as Partner

Venture Capital Firm Expands Leadership Team to Provide More than Capital to Founders in Emerging Markets

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV), a preeminent emerging markets venture fund, is proud to announce Nicholas Java as a new Partner. Joining current Managing Partner Eva Yazhari, Nicholas will help lead the firm's due diligence, and portfolio management.

Nicholas has been an integral part of the Beyond Capital investment team for over a dozen years and brings a wealth of experience and expertise in identifying, selecting, and advising early-stage companies in India and East Africa. He works closely with several of BCV's portfolio companies, including Lal10, Frontier Markets, and FreshR in India, and Zanifu and Cinch in East Africa. Nicholas began at Beyond Capital as an Investment Fellow and most recently served as a Venture Partner. While a Venture Partner at BCV, Nicholas also served as a Director at Tyton Partners, a leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the education sector. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, an MIA from Columbia University's School of International & Public Affairs, and a BA from Johns Hopkins University. Nicholas is a U.S. Army veteran.

"I'm excited to be appointed as Partner at BCV," said Nicholas. "I have a long-time professional and personal relationship with Eva and firmly believe that Beyond Capital is a best-in-class emerging market venture capital fund. Our investment strategy is backed by demographic tailwinds, economic liberalization, and technological innovation in India and East Africa. Younger, growing populations, policy reforms, and the emergence of private markets over the last two to three decades has brought economic vitality to these regions. Moreover, our multi-asset approach of equity and debt helps investors navigate these regions with agility. I look forward to continuing to leverage my market knowledge and extensive network, working closely with our portfolio companies, Limited Partners, and regional teams in India and East Africa, as well as further amplifying BCV's commitment to generating superior financial returns while achieving scalable and sustainable social and environmental benefits."

Eva, Managing Partner at BCV, remarked, "Nicholas's appointment to Partner is a testament to the remarkable growth and progress we have achieved as a firm. His extensive experience with the BCV investment process, pipeline, and portfolio undoubtedly enhances our capabilities."

Nicholas' appointment to Partner follows the launch of multiple new products, including the first close of the Beyond Capital Ventures Debt Opportunities Fund. BCV continues its work of sourcing and scaling early-stage companies unlocking opportunities for one billion consumers across India and Africa.

