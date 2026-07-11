Beyond Capital Ventures Backs BimaKavach to Lead the Next Generation of Commercial Insurance

Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV) announced its investment in BimaKavach, a technology-first commercial insurance company transforming how India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) access, manage, and benefit from insurance.

BENGALURU, India, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV) announced its investment in BimaKavach, a technology-first commercial insurance company transforming how India's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) access, manage, and benefit from insurance.

India's MSME sector comprises more than 63 million businesses and contributes nearly 30% of the country's GDP, yet fewer than 5% carry adequate commercial insurance. Despite their importance to the economy, most MSMEs remain underserved by insurance products and processes designed primarily for large enterprises. Complex underwriting requirements, limited product transparency, and cumbersome claims experiences have left millions of businesses exposed to risks that can threaten their survival.

BimaKavach is building commercial insurance as an autonomous underwriting system, not a digitized version of the legacy process. Its AI underwriting engine sits at the core of every decision: the moment a submission arrives, the engine analyses it, structures it, and prices the risk against operational data, industry exposure, and claims history that no manual process could synthesize at speed. Connected directly to more than 20 insurers, the platform compresses a process that historically took weeks into real-time quotes and binding within 5 minutes.

"Millions of Indian MSMEs remain underserved by traditional insurance products despite their importance to the country's economy. BimaKavach is addressing that gap with a technology-first approach that makes commercial insurance more accessible, transparent, and effective. We believe the company is well positioned to become the category leader in commercial insurance for India's MSMEs," said Eva Yazhari, Managing Partner at Beyond Capital Ventures.

As the company scales, it continues to embed intelligence across underwriting, servicing, and pricing workflows. By combining technology, data, and deep insurance expertise, BimaKavach is helping build a more accessible, transparent, and effective commercial insurance ecosystem for India's growing business economy.

"Business insurance in India is at an inflection point, and the companies that will define the next decade are the ones that have built intelligence into the product itself rather than layering it onto processes designed for a different era. What we have built at BimaKavach is an underwriting engine that has evolved on a deep context of how Indian businesses actually operate, reading every submission and sharpening the underwriting to the reality of that specific business, rather than the category it gets filed under, and around it, the fastest agentic workflows in the industry, easing operations on both ends, for the insured and the insurer alike. That combination is where our edge lives, and it is why the coverage we place reflects the business it protects and holds up when a business needs it most," said Tejas Jain, Co-Founder of BimaKavach.

BimaKavach has consistently outpaced BCV's projections since initial underwriting, delivering over 3x the projected revenue in Q1 2026 alone and reinforcing BCV's conviction of backing a category creators in its target sectors: financial services, healthcare and climate.

Today, BimaKavach serves more than 5,000 businesses across 2,400+ pincodes, covering everything from liability and cyber to fire and engineering. Looking ahead, BimaKavach is building India's fastest business insurance experience: an autonomous journey that carries a business from intent to a fully underwritten policy in minutes. At its core is an AI underwriting engine that has evolved in a deep, real-world context about how Indian businesses actually operate, calibrating its underwriting to the specific risk of each business and making it the most advanced underwriting engine in the country. Around that engine, the company is building the fastest agentic workflows in Indian insurance, streamlining operations on both sides of the market, for the insured and the insurer alike.

ABOUT BIMAKAVACH

BimaKavach is India's first AI-native commercial insurance platform. The company was built on the belief that the only way to underwrite commercial risk at the scale India needs, with the accuracy Indian businesses deserve, is to put artificial intelligence at the source of every decision and surround it with the deepest human expertise the industry can offer. Operating across direct, field, and embedded distribution channels, BimaKavach brings together underwriting expertise from some of India's leading insurers and a proprietary risk intelligence layer that sits at the front of every submission producing coverage that is priced honestly, structured to the actual risk, and built to stand at the point of claim. The company serves more than 5,000 businesses across 2,400+ pincodes, covering liability, cyber, fire, engineering, and more.

Visit www.bimakavach.com for more information.

ABOUT BEYOND CAPITAL VENTURES

Beyond Capital Ventures is an emerging markets venture capital firm building a diversified, dynamic, and de-risked portfolio with a strong focus on driving performance. The firm invests in the next wave of innovations addressing the growing needs of more than one billion consumers in India and East Africa. Beyond Capital Ventures backs conscious leaders building businesses to address growing demand in essential sectors, primarily healthcare, financial services, and climate, including agriculture, mobility, and climate data. The Fund also pioneers an Equitable Venture structure that provides founders in the portfolio with a profit share in the General Partner carry pool upon meeting predetermined performance milestones.

Visit www.beyondcapitalventures.com for more information.

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell any security. Any offer will be made only by delivery of a complete private placement memorandum.

MEDIA CONTACT

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Media Contact

Madison Phelps, Beyond Capital Ventures, 1 9728912664, [email protected], www.beyondcapitalventures.com

SOURCE Beyond Capital Ventures