Beyond Capital Ventures Earns Groundbreaking Best-in-Class 2X Certification

Eva Yazhari, Managing Partner of Beyond Capital Ventures, reaffirmed the importance of a comprehensive and common set of standards that outline gender best practices, "The absence of standardized data makes it difficult for investors to evaluate an organization's gender performance with consistency and comparability. Moreover, standardized data establishes what is expected of organizations investing in the world's women. As a former Wall Street investor, I have seen how standard ratings and data and pave the path to growth of investment categories. Beyond Capital is proud to be a pioneer in setting the global standards for gender-lens investments and unlocking gender-smart capital at scale."

Beyond Capital Ventures is grateful to Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global, and her team, for the invitation to participate in the pilot for 2X Certification. Beyond Capital is also grateful to Value for Women, a global impact investment advisory firm, who served as Beyond Capital's third-party verifier. Beyond Capital looks forward to continuing along the pathway of excellence in gender equity for its key stakeholders: investors, founders, portfolio companies, and the rising consumer classes of India and East Africa.

