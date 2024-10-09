Beyond Capital Ventures Earns Groundbreaking Best-in-Class 2X Certification

Beyond Capital Ventures, a premier emerging markets venture capital (VC) firm, is proud to announce it has become the first VC fund globally to achieve 2X Best-in-Class Certification, the highest rating. This achievement reflects Beyond Capital's institutional quality and commitment to providing women with leadership opportunities, finance, employment and products and services that enhance economic empowerment in India and East Africa.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Capital Ventures, a premier emerging markets venture capital (VC) firm, is proud to announce it has become the first VC fund globally to achieve 2X Best-in-Class Certification, the highest rating. This achievement reflects Beyond Capital's institutional quality and commitment to providing women with leadership opportunities, finance, employment and products and services that enhance economic empowerment in India and East Africa.
2X Global—and the 2X Challenge—have been at the forefront of building the field of gender-lens investing. The 2X Challenge was launched at the G7 Summit 2018 as a bold commitment of development and multilateral finance institutions to invest in the world's women. Today, hundreds of companies and investors around the world use 2X Criteria as an industry standard for gender-lens investing. Following the foundation and momentum of the 2X Criteria, 2X Global recently launched its Certification methodology at its global summit in Nairobi, Kenya last month to bring more transparency, accountability and credibility to the growing field of gender-lens investing. 2X Certification serves as a comprehensive assessment of an organization's gender efforts across its full value chain and core gender themes and drives further credibility through third-party verification.
Eva Yazhari, Managing Partner of Beyond Capital Ventures, reaffirmed the importance of a comprehensive and common set of standards that outline gender best practices, "The absence of standardized data makes it difficult for investors to evaluate an organization's gender performance with consistency and comparability. Moreover, standardized data establishes what is expected of organizations investing in the world's women. As a former Wall Street investor, I have seen how standard ratings and data and pave the path to growth of investment categories. Beyond Capital is proud to be a pioneer in setting the global standards for gender-lens investments and unlocking gender-smart capital at scale."
Beyond Capital Ventures is grateful to Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global, and her team, for the invitation to participate in the pilot for 2X Certification. Beyond Capital is also grateful to Value for Women, a global impact investment advisory firm, who served as Beyond Capital's third-party verifier. Beyond Capital looks forward to continuing along the pathway of excellence in gender equity for its key stakeholders: investors, founders, portfolio companies, and the rising consumer classes of India and East Africa.
