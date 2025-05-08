Beyond Capital Ventures invests in Alt Mobility, marking BCV's first investment in India's electric mobility sector

Eva Yazhari, Managing Partner at Beyond Capital Ventures, said, "Our investment in Alt Mobility exemplifies our strategy of backing stellar founders developing fully integrated platforms that drive systemic change in critical sectors." Post this

Alt Mobility aims to expand its fleet to 30,000 vehicles and achieve an ~$100M asset under management (AUM) by March 2027. It will also be investing in expanding its digital asset management platform and standardising its battery technology.

CEO & Co-Founder of Alt Mobility, Dev Arora, said, "We are charged up for the next phase of growth, unlocking new markets and products, deeper ecosystem integrations with our partners to drive down the total cost of ownership of EVs."

Eva Yazhari, Managing Partner at Beyond Capital Ventures, said, "India's electric mobility story is one of immense scale and untapped potential — from financing models and battery recycling to infrastructure development and localized manufacturing. Our investment in Alt Mobility exemplifies our strategy of backing stellar founders developing fully integrated platforms that drive systemic change in critical sectors."

ABOUT ALT MOBILITY

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in New Delhi, India, Alt Mobility is a full-stack electric fleet leasing platform that drives rapid EV adoption through asset management. With a fleet of 13,000 vehicles and assets under management of over $30M across 30 Indian cities leased to fleet operators and drivers, the company offers a comprehensive solution, including leasing, servicing, charging, real-time fleet monitoring, and data-driven insights to ensure low total cost of ownership and maximum fleet uptime.

Visit alt-mobility.com for more information.

ABOUT BEYOND CAPITAL VENTURES

Beyond Capital Ventures is an emerging markets venture capital firm, building a diversified, dynamic, and de-risked portfolio with a strong focus on driving performance. The firm invests in the next wave of innovations that address the growing needs of more than one billion consumers in India and East Africa. Beyond Capital Ventures backs conscious leaders building businesses to address growing demand in essential sectors, primarily in healthcare, financial services, and climate (agriculture, mobility, climate data).. The Fund also pioneers an Equitable Venture structure that provides founders in the portfolio with a profit share in the General Partner carry pool upon meeting predetermined performance milestones.

Visit www.beyondcapitalventures.com for more information.

