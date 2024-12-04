Beyond Capital Ventures Invests in Clinikk: Investment Aims to Increase Healthcare Accessibility and Affordability for India's Aspirational Class

Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV), a women-led, emerging markets venture capital fund investing in purpose-driven startups, is pleased to announce its recent investment in India in Clinikk as part of its Series A+ round. Clinikk is a full-stack healthcare solution provider which is transforming healthcare for the aspirational middle class. It offers a unique model that combines affordable health insurance with accessible primary care through physical health hubs and digital telehealth services.

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Capital Ventures (BCV), a women-led, emerging markets venture capital fund investing in purpose-driven startups, is pleased to announce its recent investment in India in Clinikk as part of its Series A+ round. Clinikk is a full-stack healthcare solution provider which is transforming healthcare for the aspirational middle class. It offers a unique model that combines affordable health insurance with accessible primary care through physical health hubs and digital telehealth services. BCV's investment will support Clinikk to expand current profitable primary healthcare footprint, development of technological capabilities, launch cutting-edge products and scalability to different geographies.

India faces a critical challenge in providing quality healthcare to its expanding low and middle class segments, which presents an opportunity for innovative business models. The healthcare market for this segment is estimated to be $8 billion, driven in part by ~400 million Indians who currently lack access to health insurance. Clinikk solves this problem by offering an end to end bundled cost-effective healthcare solution, which makes it access high quality, comprehensive primary care at its own operated locally run health clinics as well as pocket size health insurance which covers not just "in-patient department (IPD)" but also out-patient department (OPD) to the underserved consumer classes.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, the Company currently operates 10 health hubs in Bangalore, serving over 41,000+ subscribers and have handled more than "100K+ consultations". Clinikk's success extends across its network of health hubs, where the business has thrived with a rapidly expanding base of satisfied customers who trust Clinikk's team, services and doctors. Clinikk's growth continues to improve health outcomes for aspirational Indians who previously lacked access to affordable and quality healthcare, and were reactive instead of proactive with their healthcare.

Co-founders Bhavjot Kaur (CEO) and Dr. B Suraj Baliga (COO) bring a unique blend of operational expertise and medical knowledge to the company. The Clinikk team of 114 is deeply embedded in the ecosystem, with the majority of staff based in Bangalore.

"The future of high quality, accessible and affordable healthcare for India's aspiring middle class is an imminent reality," said Bhavjot Kaur. "Our offline+online model brings significant benefits such as reduced out-of-pocket expenses, improved health outcomes, and increased insurance penetration. It also creates a sustainable healthcare system that's more resilient to market volatilities. We are reimagining an asset-light managed care model for India. We aim to ensure its accessibility to as many people as possible."

"Clinikk is a category creator in healthcare for the rising consumer class of India," said Eva Yazhari, Beyond Capital Ventures' Managing Partner. "Clinikk delivers a breakthrough in managed healthcare through its IPD and OPD insurance and modern hubs, and fills a void of health and financial protection for the emerging middle class."

