Beyond Claims and EHR: How Multi-Modal Data Drive Innovation in Life Sciences, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

With increasingly competitive therapeutic markets, shifting payer priorities and complex patient subpopulations, the evidence generation stakes are higher than ever. The use of enriched clinical data, unstructured clinical notes and genomic data presents opportunities to analyze and fully understand the patient journey from a different lens.

In this webinar, the expert speakers will have an in-depth conversation on applications and use cases for these multi-modal data, including how to determine the fit-for-purpose nature of a data set and ways that these data can help organizations continue innovating and helping patients in a dynamic, evolving market.

Register for this webinar today to explore how multi-modal data sources can provide insights into patient journeys and enhance evidence generation.

Join Lou Brooks, Senior Vice President, Real-World Data and Analytics, Optum Life Sciences; Erin Hulbert, Director, Value-Based Contracting and Services, Optum Life Sciences; and Danita Kiser, Vice President, Innovation and Strategy, UnitedHealth Group, for the live webinar on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond Claims and EHR: How Multi-modal Data Drive Innovation in Life Sciences.

