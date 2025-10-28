Beyond color--strategic advice for successful commercial painting projects

Most commercial estimates are handled by distributing a Request for Quote (RFQ) to selected painting companies. Post this

Include as much relevant information in the RFQ, such as:

Proof of licensing, insurance, or bonding.

References from similar projects, including descriptions of the projects.

Any specific requirements, such as low-VOX paint or specific colors or coatings. The Paso Robles commercial painter uses low-VOX paint for interior projects.

A description of the painting company's safety procedures and compliance with industry safety standards.

Experience working with guidelines or regulations.

The RFQ is the project blueprint that goes to painting companies so they can prepare accurate quotes. Not every detail has to be in the RFQ, but there needs to be enough information for accuracy. Any necessary details that don't affect the quote can be provided after the bid is awarded.

The Borlodan team has completed several commercial projects for Central Coast businesses, including wineries, agricultural operations, industrial, business centers, restaurants, and retail. Years on the Central Coast have given the team unique knowledge of local micro-climates, and which paints are the most durable for specific areas. George Borlodan has done the research to know which brands give the best balance between aesthetics, environmental friendliness, and durability. The Paso Robles commercial painting team follows a strict system that provides beautiful results every time.

Borlodan Painting Company

Serving the Central Coast

(805) 295-0194

Media Contact

Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Borlodan Painting Company