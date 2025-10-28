Beyond color--strategic advice for successful commercial painting projects

Painting a commercial building is more than choosing a color—it's a strategic decision that affects brand image, recognition, and even compliance with business center rules. Since 2011, George Borlodan of Borlodan Painting Company has led a trusted Central Coast team specializing in residential and commercial painting, helping property owners navigate the process with confidence.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Painting commercial buildings requires more than simply picking out a color. It's a strategic decision that influences business image, brand recognition, and, in some cases, compliance with business center requirements. George Borlodan, owner of Borlodan Painting Company, has been a leading Central Coast residential and commercial painter since 2011. In the past 14 years, he and his team have painted a wide range of commercial buildings in a variety of environments. There's nothing secret about the business of commercial painting, but some property owners can be confused about the process. The Paso Robles painter decided to share his knowledge of the business of commercial painting in the following FAQs:
- How does painting a commercial building differ from painting a home? Commercial painting usually involves larger-scale projects such as office buildings, warehouses, schools, and retail centers, requiring specialized equipment and project management. Additionally, there are often government regulations that may not apply to residences.
- How do you minimize disruptions to business during painting? It's a good idea to let customers know ahead of time that a painting project is scheduled, and the expected start and completion dates. For exterior work, drop cloths, scaffolding, and safety measures are put in place if there is no alternate entrance to the business. If there are alternative doorways, arrange for them to be used.
- How long does it take to paint a commercial building? That depends on the size of the building, whether both interior and exterior are being painted, weather conditions, and whether business is conducted during the project.
- What's included in the estimate, and are estimates free? Most commercial estimates are handled by distributing a Request for Quote (RFQ) to selected painting companies. The RFQ contains all of the specifications for the project, such as square footage, type of material to be painted (wood, drywall, stucco, metal), the projected start date, and other pertinent information. The budget for the project is also usually included. Interested companies respond with a detailed written quote by the deadline. A question and answer meeting, either in person or by video conferencing, is commonly held before the quote deadline. This allows everyone to get questions answered. Be sure to write a thorough RFQ so that the submitted quotes are also thorough.
Include as much relevant information in the RFQ, such as:
- Proof of licensing, insurance, or bonding.
- References from similar projects, including descriptions of the projects.
- Any specific requirements, such as low-VOX paint or specific colors or coatings. The Paso Robles commercial painter uses low-VOX paint for interior projects.
- A description of the painting company's safety procedures and compliance with industry safety standards.
- Experience working with guidelines or regulations.
The RFQ is the project blueprint that goes to painting companies so they can prepare accurate quotes. Not every detail has to be in the RFQ, but there needs to be enough information for accuracy. Any necessary details that don't affect the quote can be provided after the bid is awarded.
The Borlodan team has completed several commercial projects for Central Coast businesses, including wineries, agricultural operations, industrial, business centers, restaurants, and retail. Years on the Central Coast have given the team unique knowledge of local micro-climates, and which paints are the most durable for specific areas. George Borlodan has done the research to know which brands give the best balance between aesthetics, environmental friendliness, and durability. The Paso Robles commercial painting team follows a strict system that provides beautiful results every time.
Borlodan Painting Company
Serving the Central Coast
(805) 295-0194
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]
SOURCE Borlodan Painting Company
Share this article