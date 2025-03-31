Beyond Education: New Group Experience Cultivating a Culture of Consent

"We designed this curriculum not only to educate but to engage youth in a way that is interactive and deeply meaningful," said Shayla Benson, Director of Curricula. "It's about equipping them with lifelong skills to navigate relationships with confidence and self-respect." Post this

At a time when discussions about consent are often reactionary, focusing on rules and risks, traditional approaches can leave young people disengaged or uncertain about how consent applies to their daily lives. Voice & Choice shifts the narrative. This 10-session group activity guide moves beyond warnings and legal definitions, inviting young people to engage in open, honest conversations that help them recognize their own boundaries and choices. Through self-reflection, practice, and discussion, youth build the confidence to advocate for themselves and foster a culture of respect and mutual understanding.

"Consent is more than a 'yes' or 'no' conversation—it's about knowing yourself, trusting yourself, and getting comfortable advocating for yourself," says Moorea Dickason, Executive Director of One Circle Foundation. "With Voice & Choice, we're not just educating youth. We're creating spaces for them to discover their own power, their own voice, and their own confidence to set boundaries and live the lives that feel right for them."

A New Way to Talk About Consent—Without Shame or Judgment

Voice & Choice offers a facilitated group experience for youth ages 11-18 that allows them to explore personal boundaries in all aspects of their lives. Each of the 10 sessions is an experience, not a lecture. Through interactive group discussions, role-plays, creative exercises, and reflection activities, youth learn by doing—practicing real-life scenarios where they can express their needs, listen to others, and gain confidence in making their own decisions.

"We designed this curriculum not only to educate but to engage youth in a way that is interactive and deeply meaningful," said Shayla Benson, Director of Curricula. "It's about equipping them with lifelong skills to navigate relationships with confidence and self-respect."

Why Voice & Choice Matters Now

In a world where youth are constantly navigating social pressures, expectations, and relationship dynamics, having the tools to understand, express, and protect their boundaries is essential.

With Voice & Choice, youth are given the space and support to identify red and green flag dating behaviors, differentiate between consent and coercion, and build a foundation for healthy, empowered relationships.

Consent isn't a one-time conversation. It's a lifelong skill set that every young person deserves the chance to develop.

Be Part of the Movement Toward a Culture of Consent

By implementing Voice & Choice, facilitators, educators, and youth-serving professionals become part of a larger movement to shift cultural attitudes toward consent, boundaries, and respect. This curriculum complements existing sex education programs and serves as a powerful stand-alone resource for youth groups, mentoring programs, and after-school initiatives.

Voice & Choice: Embracing Boundaries and Consent is now available for purchase.



