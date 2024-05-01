Beyond Green Expands Partnership With Sustainable Travel Leader and beyond

"Through this forward-looking approach with andBeyond, we are uniquely positioned to effect meaningful change in the tourism sector, inspiring travelers to embark on journeys that prioritize sustainability and the protection of our planet," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green Post this

"Through this forward-looking approach with andBeyond, we are uniquely positioned to effect meaningful change in the tourism sector, inspiring travelers to embark on journeys that prioritize sustainability and the protection of our planet," said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Beyond Green. "There is no better or more critical time than now for us to unite and build a better, brighter future for all."

"As part of our 2030 vision to scale our impact through strategic partnerships and coalitions of change, we are incredibly pleased to announce an expanded collaboration with Beyond Green," said Joss Kent, Executive Chairman and CEO, andBeyond. "Their dedication to sustainability exemplifies our own ethos as a bespoke luxury travel company committed to responsible travel across our operational footprint. As global focus continually shifts toward the urgent preservation of Earth's wild places, we believe our expanded partnership will be a powerful continued influence shifting travelers to more sustainable travel practices."

The two brands launched their original collaboration in 2021, when four andBeyond properties – andBeyond Vira Vira (Pucón, Chile), andBeyond Bateleur Camp (Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya), andBeyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge (Sossusvlei Private Desert Reserve), and andBeyond Mnemba Island, which is currently undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment and will reopen in October 2024 (Zanzibar, Tanzania) – joined the Beyond Green portfolio as founding members. These original four properties will be joined by 23 others including the newly launched andBeyond Punakha River Lodge in Bhutan, the recently renovated andBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge in South Africa, and andBeyond Ngala Tented Camp in South Africa, which will reopen in September. Upon passing a Beyond Green on-site inspection led by a third-party sustainable tourism expert, the 23 lodges and camps listed below will become bookable on Beyond Green's 'Hotels' page on StayBeyondGreen.com. These inspections have already commenced and are scheduled to take place on a rolling basis over the next 12 months.

andBeyond Benguerra Island (Bazaruto Archipelago, Mozambique )

) andBeyond Chobe Under Canvas (Chobe National Park, Botswana )

) andBeyond Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge (Serengeti National Park, Tanzania )

) andBeyond Kichwa Tembo Tented Camp (Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya )

) andBeyond Kirkman's Kamp (Sabi Sand Nature Reserve, South Africa )

) andBeyond Klein's Camp (Serengeti National Park, Tanzania )

) andBeyond Lake Manyara Tree Lodge (Lake Manyara National Park, Tanzania )

) andBeyond Ngala Safari Lodge (Ngala Private Game Reserve, South Africa )

) andBeyond Ngala Tented Camp (Ngala Private Game Reserve, South Africa )

) andBeyond Ngorongoro Crater Lodge (Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania )

) andBeyond Nxabega Okavango Tented Camp (Okavango Delta, Botswana )

) andBeyond Phinda Forest Lodge (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa )

(Phinda Private Game Reserve, ) andBeyond Phinda Homestead (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa )

(Phinda Private Game Reserve, ) andBeyond Phinda Mountain Lodge (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa )

(Phinda Private Game Reserve, ) andBeyond Phinda Rock Lodge (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa )

(Phinda Private Game Reserve, ) andBeyond Phinda Vlei Lodge (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa )

) andBeyond Phinda Zuka Lodge (Phinda Private Game Reserve, South Africa )

(Phinda Private Game Reserve, ) andBeyond Punakha River Lodge (Punakha, Bhutan )

) andBeyond Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge (Okavango Delta, Botswana )

) andBeyond Savute Under Canvas (Chobe National Park, Botswana )

) andBeyond Serengeti Under Canvas (Serengeti National Park, Tanzania )

) andBeyond Tengile River Lodge (Sabi Sand Nature Reserve, South Africa )

) andBeyond Xaranna Okavango Delta Camp (Okavango Delta, Botswana )

The new itineraries available for immediate booking via Beyond Green's dedicated Plan Your Trip itinerary program, include:

11-day/10-night Philanthropic Journey Across South Africa with Safari and Local Community Experiences

9-day/8-night Grand Tour of South Africa with Game Drives and Cape Town Excursion

with Game Drives and Cape Town Excursion 9-day/8-night Trip Through Botswana with Premier Game-Viewing and Bird-Watching Experiences

9-day/8-night Expedition Through East Africa's Legendary Masai Mara, Serengeti, and Ngorongoro Crater

13-day/12-night Epic Voyage Across Rwanda, Botswana , and South Africa with Gorilla Trekking and Safari Experiences

, and with Gorilla Trekking and Safari Experiences 9-day/8-night Adventure in Chile Exploring the Atacama Desert, Santiago and Pucón

Exploring the Atacama Desert, and Pucón 15-day/14-night Impact Journey into South America Exploring Wildlife Conservation Projects Aimed at Protecting Jaguars and Pumas (a limited-edition itinerary)

19 days/18-night Transformative Impact Trek from Chilean Patagonia to the Antarctic Peninsula with Kris Tompkins , President and co-founder of Tompkins Conservation, and former CEO of Patagonia, Inc. (a limited-edition itinerary)

, President and co-founder of Tompkins Conservation, and former CEO of Patagonia, Inc. (a limited-edition itinerary) 8-day/7-night Venture Through the Galapagos Islands Aboard the Brand New andBeyond Galapagos Explorer yacht, with Snorkeling, Hiking, and Birdwatching

For more information, travelers are invited to visit the Beyond Green 'Sustainable Partners' page on the brand website.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of some of planet Earth's most sustainable accommodations. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

ABOUT PREFERRED TRAVEL GROUP

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, PTG Consulting, and Beyond Green Travel, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 80 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 250 seasoned travel professionals situated across 20 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the Earth, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit PreferredTravelGroup.com.

ABOUT ANDBEYOND

Established in 1991, andBeyond strives to leave our world a better place through the delivery of extraordinary travel experiences and our care of the land, wildlife and people. We are bespoke tour operators for sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, South America and Antarctica. We also own and manage 29 extraordinary lodges and camps across three continents. We positively impact 75 communities and directly conserve our primary footprint of 1 million acres. Our 2030 vision is to scale our impact through partnerships to support the conservation of an associated 40 million acres of key biospheres and to double our 2020 impact investment, while offering discerning travellers a rare and exclusive experience of the world as it should be.

Media Contact

Kate Calciano, Beyond Green, 1 646-465-9786, [email protected]

SOURCE Beyond Green