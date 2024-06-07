Beyond Green Properties Advocate for Ocean Conservation Through Sustainable Tourism and Interactive Experiences

"World Oceans Day is an important reminder that the health of our oceans is essential to the wellbeing of all life on earth and is critical in the ongoing fight against climate change," said Nina Boys, Vice President of Sustainability for Beyond Green. Post this

"World Oceans Day is an important reminder that the health of our oceans is essential to the wellbeing of all life on earth and is critical in the ongoing fight against climate change," said Nina Boys, Vice President of Sustainability for Beyond Green. "Today, the ocean is increasingly under threat and urgent action and collaborative solutions are needed to protect it for future generations, which is why Beyond Green is proud to represent sustainable tourism leaders around the world that support marine biodiversity, restore underwater ecosystems, and foster the wellbeing of coastal communities through impactful initiatives and partnerships tied to ocean stewardship."

Beyond Green member properties are sparking a wave of action toward essential change through innovative ocean research initiatives, inspiring community partnerships, and engaging educational programs. These efforts provide travelers with a deeper understanding of and connection to the marine ecosystem and the impact of human activities. Initiatives include, but are not limited to:

Innovative Ocean Research at The Brando (Tetiaroa, French Polynesia ): Powder white beaches, azure tropical waters, and vibrant coral reefs make The Brando one of the world's most iconic private island luxury retreats. Fulfilling actor Marlon Brando's vision of a "university of the sea," the resort is at the forefront of innovative ocean research, focusing on the health and sustainability of Tetiaroa's marine ecosystem. Key projects include assessing the impacts of rat eradication and the subsequent return of healthy seabird populations on adjacent reefs. Seascape ecology studies provide data for mapping land-sea connectivity at Tetiaroa. For the past decade, the Tetiaroa Reef Shark Project has studied the lagoon's shark population to better understand their ecology and behavior. Additionally, Te Mana O Te Moana has monitored green sea turtle nesting on Tetiaroa atoll's beaches for 17 years, focusing on female turtles and the impacts of climate change on this population. To promote coral reef resilience in the face of climate change, the Cool Reef Project tests cooling sections of the barrier reef using the cold outflow water from the resort's Seawater Air-Conditioning (SWAC) system. This system, developed by The Brando's owners, cools the resort and returns the outflow water to the ocean at depth.





): Powder white beaches, azure tropical waters, and vibrant coral reefs make The Brando one of the world's most iconic private island luxury retreats. Fulfilling actor vision of a "university of the sea," the resort is at the forefront of innovative ocean research, focusing on the health and sustainability of Tetiaroa's marine ecosystem. Key projects include assessing the impacts of rat eradication and the subsequent return of healthy seabird populations on adjacent reefs. Seascape ecology studies provide data for mapping land-sea connectivity at Tetiaroa. For the past decade, the Tetiaroa Reef Shark Project has studied the lagoon's shark population to better understand their ecology and behavior. Additionally, Te Mana O Te Moana has monitored green sea turtle nesting on Tetiaroa atoll's beaches for 17 years, focusing on female turtles and the impacts of climate change on this population. To promote coral reef resilience in the face of climate change, the Cool Reef Project tests cooling sections of the barrier reef using the cold outflow water from the resort's Seawater Air-Conditioning (SWAC) system. This system, developed by The Brando's owners, cools the resort and returns the outflow water to the ocean at depth. Eco-Conscious Retreats at Parkside Hotel & Spa ( Victoria, British Columbia , Canada): Parkside Hotel & Spa offers a serene escape while championing ocean conservation efforts in Downtown Victoria . Partnering with Veritree in 2023, the hotel plants one kelp for each reservation, further supporting UN Sustainable Development Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production. By opting out of housekeeping, guests can earn 10 additional kelp plantings during their stay. Through this collaboration, the hotel aids Coastal Kelp and the Sechelt First Nations in restoring kelp forests in Hotham Sound and Powell River . Using innovative seeding techniques, millions of kelp sporophytes are planted in Indigenous waters. These underwater ecosystems, vital for marine biodiversity, provide essential food and shelter. To date, the initiative has resulted in 910 pounds of kelp planted, 1606 square ocean feet restored, and 20 tons of CO2 sequestered, the equivalent of removing four cars from the road.





, Canada): Parkside Hotel & Spa offers a serene escape while championing ocean conservation efforts in . Partnering with Veritree in 2023, the hotel plants one kelp for each reservation, further supporting UN Sustainable Development Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production. By opting out of housekeeping, guests can earn 10 additional kelp plantings during their stay. Through this collaboration, the hotel aids Coastal Kelp and the Sechelt First Nations in restoring kelp forests in Hotham Sound and . Using innovative seeding techniques, millions of kelp sporophytes are planted in Indigenous waters. These underwater ecosystems, vital for marine biodiversity, provide essential food and shelter. To date, the initiative has resulted in 910 pounds of kelp planted, 1606 square ocean feet restored, and 20 tons of CO2 sequestered, the equivalent of removing four cars from the road. Leading Coral and Mangrove Restoration Efforts at Hotel Las Islas (Cartagena, Colombia ): Located amidst lush tropical forests overlooking the serene Caribbean Sea, Hotel Las Islas offers a sanctuary of natural splendor and ultimate luxury, complemented by a private island with 10 sea-level bungalows on a stunning beachfront, accessible within minutes by boat. The hotel is actively engaged in restoring and protecting essential ecosystems, particularly corals. To date, Hotel Las Islas has planted 70,000 new corals, carefully reintroduced to their natural environment by divers from the Barú community, certified as coral gardeners with the hotel's support. These efforts are part of Aviatur's commitment to sustainable tourism. Since 2018, the property has collaborated with the Barú community and the National Natural Parks of Colombia to restore the mangrove forests on Barú Island. This program involves collecting seeds, nurturing them in a nursery, and then transferring them back to their natural environment. Over 2,000 plants have been seeded, significantly contributing to the recovery of this vital ecosystem. Mangrove forests serve as a refuge for fish and mollusks and play a crucial role in coastal protection.





): Located amidst lush tropical forests overlooking the serene Caribbean Sea, Hotel Las Islas offers a sanctuary of natural splendor and ultimate luxury, complemented by a private island with 10 sea-level bungalows on a stunning beachfront, accessible within minutes by boat. The hotel is actively engaged in restoring and protecting essential ecosystems, particularly corals. To date, Hotel Las Islas has planted 70,000 new corals, carefully reintroduced to their natural environment by divers from the Barú community, certified as coral gardeners with the hotel's support. These efforts are part of Aviatur's commitment to sustainable tourism. Since 2018, the property has collaborated with the Barú community and the National Natural Parks of to restore the mangrove forests on Barú Island. This program involves collecting seeds, nurturing them in a nursery, and then transferring them back to their natural environment. Over 2,000 plants have been seeded, significantly contributing to the recovery of this vital ecosystem. Mangrove forests serve as a refuge for fish and mollusks and play a crucial role in coastal protection. Championing Preservation at andBeyond Mnemba Island ( Zanzibar, Tanzania ): Paradise awaits off the coast of Zanzibar at andBeyond Mnemba Island, currently undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment and set to reopen in October 2024 . As one of the founding members of Beyond Green, and now part of a larger partnership between Beyond Green and andBeyond, which will see the addition of 23 new andBeyond properties to the Beyond Green leadership portfolio over the next 12 months, Mnemba Island stands at the forefront of sustainable luxury and ocean conservation. Recognized as a protected and regionally significant nesting site for endangered green sea turtles, the island's conservation team upholds over 20 years of turtle nest monitoring and protection. Guests can join in unforgettable nest monitoring adventures, supporting critical conservation work by Oceans Without Borders, a marine conservation initiative founded by andBeyond in collaboration with Africa Foundation. Also based on the island is their coral reef restoration project, which cultivates coral micro-colonies in an underwater nursery. Currently, these micro-colonies have been used to restore degraded sections of the house reef, and to develop six new artificial reef sites nearby. The long-term goal of these artificial reefs is to increase habitat for marine life while simultaneously providing additional tourism opportunities and revenue for local boat operators. They are also anticipated to increase productivity in the region through spillover of target fish species into fishing areas for local communities, promising a far-reaching conservation and community legacy for Zanzibar's Blue Economy.





): Paradise awaits off the coast of at andBeyond Mnemba Island, currently undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment and set to reopen in . As one of the founding members of Beyond Green, and now part of a larger partnership between Beyond Green and andBeyond, which will see the addition of 23 new andBeyond properties to the Beyond Green leadership portfolio over the next 12 months, Mnemba Island stands at the forefront of sustainable luxury and ocean conservation. Recognized as a protected and regionally significant nesting site for endangered green sea turtles, the island's conservation team upholds over 20 years of turtle nest monitoring and protection. Guests can join in unforgettable nest monitoring adventures, supporting critical conservation work by Oceans Without Borders, a marine conservation initiative founded by andBeyond in collaboration with Africa Foundation. Also based on the island is their coral reef restoration project, which cultivates coral micro-colonies in an underwater nursery. Currently, these micro-colonies have been used to restore degraded sections of the house reef, and to develop six new artificial reef sites nearby. The long-term goal of these artificial reefs is to increase habitat for marine life while simultaneously providing additional tourism opportunities and revenue for local boat operators. They are also anticipated to increase productivity in the region through spillover of target fish species into fishing areas for local communities, promising a far-reaching conservation and community legacy for Blue Economy. Expanding Appreciation for our Blue Planet Through Education at Inn by the Sea ( Cape Elizabeth, Maine ): Nestled along a pristine mile of untouched Atlantic shoreline and sandy beach, just seven miles from Portland , Inn by the Sea offers an array of educational programs connecting guests to the surrounding coastal environment and showcasing the abundance of the Atlantic Ocean. Guests can join lobstermen and women aboard a boat in one of the most sustainable fisheries in Casco Bay, explore tidal pools with a local naturalist, or go on a beach ecology walk to learn the impacts of the rapidly warming Gulf of Maine , ultimately identifying how cultural heritage, marine conservation and local economies converge. Children can learn about local ecosystems through the Bug's Life program, while adults can gain insights into the importance of diverse native plantings for maintaining healthy coastal ecosystems. The resort also fosters community engagement by hosting hospitality college students for discussions on rewilding coastal environments and sustainable hotel operations. The Inn's restaurant, Sea Glass, is a member of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute's Tastemakers program, serving responsibly and locally harvested seafood with stunning ocean views.





): Nestled along a pristine mile of untouched Atlantic shoreline and sandy beach, just seven miles from , Inn by the Sea offers an array of educational programs connecting guests to the surrounding coastal environment and showcasing the abundance of the Atlantic Ocean. Guests can join lobstermen and women aboard a boat in one of the most sustainable fisheries in Casco Bay, explore tidal pools with a local naturalist, or go on a beach ecology walk to learn the impacts of the rapidly warming Gulf of , ultimately identifying how cultural heritage, marine conservation and local economies converge. Children can learn about local ecosystems through the Bug's Life program, while adults can gain insights into the importance of diverse native plantings for maintaining healthy coastal ecosystems. The resort also fosters community engagement by hosting hospitality college students for discussions on rewilding coastal environments and sustainable hotel operations. The Inn's restaurant, Sea Glass, is a member of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute's Tastemakers program, serving responsibly and locally harvested seafood with stunning ocean views. Empowering Guests to Protect the Ocean at The Palms Hotel & Spa ( Miami Beach, Florida ): Located oceanfront in the heart of Miami Beach , The Palms Hotel & Spa has been dedicated to ocean protection for over a decade, collaborating with partners like the Surfrider Foundation Miami Chapter, the Coral Restoration Foundation, Save the Manatee, and the Blue Scholars Initiative. Hosting over 40 community, staff, and guest cleanups, the resort provides guests with the opportunity to conduct mini beach cleanups during their stay through its "Fill-A-Bucket" program. For every bucket filled, guests receive a locally-made gelato. In honor of World Oceans Day and throughout June, The Palms is donating $10 to the Blue Scholar's Initiative for every participant. This Miami -based nonprofit engages students in marine biology, ecology, and watershed concepts, fostering a deeper understanding and connection to the marine ecosystem and the impact of human stresses. Through hands-on learning, students become passionate environmental stewards, inspiring the next generation to address pressing ocean challenges.





): Located oceanfront in the heart of , The Palms Hotel & Spa has been dedicated to ocean protection for over a decade, collaborating with partners like the Surfrider Foundation Miami Chapter, the Coral Restoration Foundation, Save the Manatee, and the Blue Scholars Initiative. Hosting over 40 community, staff, and guest cleanups, the resort provides guests with the opportunity to conduct mini beach cleanups during their stay through its "Fill-A-Bucket" program. For every bucket filled, guests receive a locally-made gelato. In honor of World Oceans Day and throughout June, The Palms is donating to the Blue Scholar's Initiative for every participant. This -based nonprofit engages students in marine biology, ecology, and watershed concepts, fostering a deeper understanding and connection to the marine ecosystem and the impact of human stresses. Through hands-on learning, students become passionate environmental stewards, inspiring the next generation to address pressing ocean challenges. Unforgettable Underwater Experiences at Coulibri Ridge (Soufriere, Dominica ): Coulibri Ridge, a 14-suite off-grid resort perched atop a mountain ridge in southern Dominica , offers a haven where guests can indulge in luxury while supporting marine conservation efforts. Situated near the Soufriere Scotts Head Marine Reserve and Dominica's finest dive and snorkeling spots, Coulibri Ridge offers two extraordinary experiences designed to provide unparalleled insights into the underwater world. An exclusive Sperm Whale Encounter, led by renowned photographer and environmental activist Amos Nachoum , offers once in a lifetime snorkeling experiences alongside families of sperm whales, some reaching lengths of up to 55 feet, in their natural habitat from November 30 to December 9, 2024 . Rates for a five-night stay (3 days of swimming with the whales) start at US $9,800 per person, including all fees and permit, full board, daily transportation to and from boat and on property presentation by Amos Nachoum . The Coulibri Ridge Dive Package, available year-round, combines world-class dives with luxury accommodations and includes gourmet meals, a coral conservation tour, and a donation to the Soufriere Marine Reserve Coral Restoration project. Rates start at $2,090 per diver for a five-night, three-dive day package. Additionally, to help maintain one of Dominica's most important assets, Coulibri Ridge's REZDM organization is actively involved in the Soufriere-Scott's Head Marine Reserve coral restoration project through the purchase of a dedicated boat and the employment of staff for the daily survey and treatment of the reserve's coral.

As Beyond Green continues to expand its network of sustainable accommodations and deepen its commitment to ocean conservation, the brand remains steadfast in its mission to inspire and empower travelers to make a positive impact on the planet. By championing innovative initiatives and fostering meaningful partnerships, Beyond Green member properties are helping lead the charge in protecting the planet for generations to come, ultimately paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient future.

Read more about the brand's commitment to sustainability and the impact of its worldwide ESG initiatives in the Beyond Green Global Impact Report at StayBeyondGreen.com/GIR. For more information on the properties detailed above, or to book a stay, visit StayBeyondGreen.com.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

ABOUT PREFERRED TRAVEL GROUP

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, PTG Consulting, and Beyond Green Travel, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 80 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 250 seasoned travel professionals situated across 20 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the Earth, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit PreferredTravelGroup.com.

