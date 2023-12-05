Beyond Green Showcases Their Brand Commitment with First Global Impact Report

"These results shine a light on the amazing work our members do across the three key pillars of sustainable tourism, Nature, Community, and Culture, demonstrating how critical this topic is and why we are passionate and committed stewards of this philosophy." Post this

"I am thrilled to share Beyond Green's first Global Impact Report, these results shine a light on the amazing work our members do across the three key pillars of sustainable tourism, Nature, Community, and Culture, demonstrating how critical this topic is and why we are passionate and committed stewards of this philosophy. Together, we can harness the power of travel to be a force for good, leaving behind a legacy for generations of travelers to come." Says Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Travel Group.

Key report highlights include:

Dedicated Sustainability Positions: Over 90% of Beyond Green members have a dedicated Sustainability Manager or equivalent position or team, steering the evolution and on-site implementation of member's sustainability programs.





Reducing and Eliminating Single-Use Plastics: 100% of Beyond Green members have eliminated single-use plastic water bottles from their operations. Additional efforts to reduce and eliminate single-use plastics include utilizing biodegradable packaging and employing more sustainable materials throughout hotel operations, such as re-usable room keys made with wood or bamboo.

For example, a unique glass bottle crusher creates sand used across The Ranch at Laguna Beach 's GEO-certified golf course in California – while also reducing glass waste stream by 90%.





's GEO-certified golf course in – while also reducing glass waste stream by 90%. Renewable Energy: Nearly 70% of Beyond Green members utilize renewable energy sources, including solar panels, wind turbines, and other sources such as biomass derived from certified wood pellets.

The Brando excels in leveraging renewables, utilizing everything from renewable solar fields to an innovative Sea Water Air Conditioning (SWAC) system that harnesses cold water from the deep sea to naturally cool spaces without damaging hydrofluorocarbons.





Endangered Species Protection: Beyond Green members actively contribute to the protection of over 24 animal species and 1 plant species registered on either the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List or the US Endangered Species list.

or the US Endangered Species list. A leader in marine conservation, andBeyond Mnemba Island worked in partnership with the Ministry of Blue to establish Mnemba Island Marine Special Area (MIMSA), which grants additional protection to the surrounding biodiverse waters. The property also serves as one of the few protected nesting sites for the endangered green sea turtle – and allows lodge guests to join in on monitoring efforts.





Philanthropy & Donations: Through direct financial, in-kind, and guest donations, Beyond Green members donated a total of $3,138,449 during 2021-2022, supporting local communities, as well as natural and cultural initiatives.

during 2021-2022, supporting local communities, as well as natural and cultural initiatives. Talaia Plaza EcoResort in Catalonia, Spain , established the Plaza Terra Viva Foundation in December 2022 to scale support for local nonprofits and projects protecting the region's rich heritage and enhancing the well-being of its residents.





, established the Plaza Terra Viva Foundation in to scale support for local nonprofits and projects protecting the region's rich heritage and enhancing the well-being of its residents. Protecting Cultural Heritage: Properties authentically share local cultural heritage with guests through a distinct sense of place that reflects the traditional architecture and regional décor, culinary programs, and immersive guest experiences that explore local history, folklore, and art.

Three Camel Lodge in Mongolia's Gobi Desert safeguards the region's storied traditions and living heritage through a project to restore the Mongolian Bankhar, a breed of mastiff dog native to the surrounding steppe.





Gobi Desert safeguards the region's storied traditions and living heritage through a project to restore the Mongolian Bankhar, a breed of mastiff dog native to the surrounding steppe. Community, Social and Economic Well-Being: Members actively support local communities, by hiring locally, partnering with local businesses, artists, and artisans, and contributing to micro-enterprise projects, education, health, and other community development priorities.

The Parkside Hotel & Spa on Vancouver Island became the first hotel in British Columbia to start a Memorandum of Reconciliation (MOR) to "recognize the historical relationship of the Songhees Nation with the land upon which The Parkside stands." Guests are invited to join the Lekwungen, known today as the Songhees and Esquimalt People, and learn about indigenous culture through guided canoe and walking tours that reveal a unique perspective on the city's heritage unknown to most travelers.

These transformative efforts led to Beyond Green's recent recognition as an honoree in the Travel + Leisure 2023 Global Vision Awards, celebrating innovators and sustainability leaders.

"Beyond Green members demonstrate what is possible when world-class hospitality and sustainable solutions converge, and their collective positive impact in supporting local Nature, Culture and Community represents the transformation of travel; where exceptional guest stays are tied to the protection of our planet and well-being of its inhabitants. They inspire through action and continuously set the bar for sustainability leadership around the world, offering a guiding light and invitation for others to join this essential journey." Says Nina Boys, Vice President of Sustainability, Beyond Green Travel.

All statistics used in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative data derived from a comprehensive digital sustainability survey conducted with Beyond Green member hotels, featuring 67 questions that reflect their efforts and impact between January 2021 and December 2022. A total of 26 Beyond Green members completed the survey in full, and the report was written and co-developed by Beyond Green Travel, a leading sustainable tourism consultancy and sister company of Beyond Green within Preferred Travel Group.

Read the full report here. For stays at any of the member hotels, travelers are invited to book via the Beyond Green brand website.

ABOUT BEYOND GREEN

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Travel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

ABOUT PREFERRED TRAVEL GROUP

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, PTG Consulting, and Beyond Green Travel, representing more than 1,100 hotels, resorts, and residences across 80 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 250 seasoned travel professionals situated across 20 countries, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the Earth, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information visit PreferredTravelGroup.com.

Media Contact

Kate Calciano, Beyond Green, 1 646 465 9786, [email protected], https://staybeyondgreen.com/

SOURCE Beyond Green