Beyond January Resolutions - Resplendawn Unveils a 3-Step Mental Health System to Lasting 2026 Wellness

Phase 1: The Vagus Nerve Exercises Deck (The Reset): This deck uses 70 research-based practices designed to activate the vagus nerve and immediately flip the body's "internal reset button," guiding users out of high-anxiety "fight or flight" mode by helping them release stress, regain emotional balance, and find comfort.

Phase 2: The Somatic Therapy Deck (The Release): A deeper dive into the mind-body connection and body-based healing, this deck offers 60 breathwork, grounding, mindfulness, and gentle movement practices to help users identify and release tension and stress.

Phase 3: The Coping Skills Deck (The Resilience): A collection of CBT and DBT-based exercises to effectively process stress, anxiety, depression, anger, and other negative feelings during difficult times. With exercises for coping before, during, and after challenging situations, this deck features skill types spanning mindfulness, social support, self-expression, physical activity, self-care, and mindset changes, so customers can create custom, relevant coping plans and roadmaps to navigate when things get tough.

"Our decks are designed for the person who has five minutes between Zoom calls and needs to move from chaos to calm without changing into gym clothes. We really wanted to make these accessible in real-life environments—office desks, cars, and bedside tables—so that we could give people access to mental health tools wherever they are. Plus, since each exercise is designed to be done in under five minutes, it's easier than ever to take a breath and stabilize, or work a wellness routine you can stick to into your day," a Resplendawn spokesperson said. "By stacking these tools, we hope to give people a complete toolkit for their mental health that doesn't require a screen or a battery."

Each Deck Comes With These Product Highlights:

Science-Backed Exercises: Each deck features a variety of science-informed techniques that are shown to work. The decks also provide understandable scientific background information and include cited resources so you can explore further. Every deck also comes with a comprehensive guidebook that explores the background and development of the techniques, how they help, and how people can get the most out of their use.

Categorized for Specific Needs: Cards in every deck are color-coded, allowing users to quickly choose an exercise based on how they feel or what their goals for a session are.

Focused Routines: The decks include guided exercise sequences, each outlining a short routine to support a specific goal—such as soothing anxiety, enhancing vagal tone, or promoting rest and relaxation. These guided flows take the guesswork out of where to begin, helping customers start with confidence and feel the benefits faster.

Accessible Daily Practice: Each deck comes in a beautiful, portable box, allowing customers to easily access exercises anytime. The 3.5" x 5" cards also fit neatly in the included wooden stand found in every deck, so users can keep their favorite exercises visible as gentle prompts and daily reminders to support their self-care routines.

Many of Resplendawn's exercise decks are currently Amazon's Choice for mental health tools and are favored by therapists and wellness coaches for their ability to make Polyvagal Theory and somatic, coping, and mindfulness exercises practical for the everyday user.

The Rise of 'Tangible Wellness' in 2026

As "Digital Detox" trends continue to climb, Resplendawn's analog approach has struck a chord with consumers. The decks have become staples in both therapist offices and corporate wellness programs, praised for their portability and ease of use.

Pricing and Availability: The individual decks are available on Amazon and upgradedus.com starting at $21.99.

About Resplendawn: Resplendawn is a wellness brand dedicated to making mental and physical regulation tools accessible to everyone. By turning complex psychological principles into interactive decks and kits, Resplendawn empowers individuals to "upgrade" their daily lived experience through science-backed practices. Resplendawn focuses on evidence-based self-care routines that empower individuals to take control of their mental and emotional well-being.

