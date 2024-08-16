Beyond Numbers: The Value of In-Trial Interview Data for Regulatory and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Decision-Making, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The discussion will draw from a range of identified case studies and findings from multiple data sources. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speakers will explore the added value of in-trial interview data in drug development and its pivotal role as a driver in decision-making for regulatory and HTA decisions. The discussion will draw from a range of identified case studies and findings from multiple data sources, including:

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) medicinal product labels: Reviews of in-trial interview data from 2017 to 2023

HTA Reports: Examination of products that include qualitative research in their drug development

Guidance Documents: Recent regulatory, HTA and other clinical guidance related to qualitative research

Attendees will be invited to participate in a pre-survey about their experience using in-trial data in regulatory and HTA submissions, the results of which will be presented during the webinar with key points addressed for knowledge-sharing.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into how qualitative evidence enhances clinical trials, influences regulatory evaluations and affects health technology assessments and reimbursement decisions.

Join experts from Evidera, part of the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Carla Dias-Barbosa, MSc, Senior Research Leader & In-trial Research Lead, Patient-Centered Research; Miriam Kimel, PhD, Senior Research Scientist, Patient-Centered Research; Karen Bailey, PhD, Research Scientist, Patient-Centered Research; and Paulina Rolska-Wójcik, PhD, Director, Value & Access Consulting, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond Numbers: The Value of In-Trial Interview Data for Regulatory and Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Decision-Making.

