Beyond Spreadsheets: How Real-Time Dashboards are Transforming Transparency in Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how clinical operations can be streamlined, data silos can be reduced and trial performance can be enhanced using unified systems and real-time dashboards. Attendees will gain insight into real-time visibility's effects on sponsor trust and protocol adherence. The featured speakers will share how decision-making is enhanced by removing data silos. The speakers will also discuss the true obstacles to cross-functional process alignment and how to get past them to create a data-driven, high-performing research culture.

TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, attendees will get to learn how Cevaxin, one of Panama's top clinical research site networks, removed internal silos and transformed decision-making with real-time dashboards and unified data systems.

The expert speakers will explore their path to complete transparency, including how their use of TRIAL360 facilitated smooth collaboration, improved protocol adherence and access to real-time key performance indicators (KPIs) for human resources (HR), quality assurance (QA), finance, principal investigators (PIs), vendors and sponsors.