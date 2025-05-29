Beyond Spreadsheets: How Real-Time Dashboards are Transforming Transparency in Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how clinical operations can be streamlined, data silos can be reduced and trial performance can be enhanced using unified systems and real-time dashboards. Attendees will gain insight into real-time visibility's effects on sponsor trust and protocol adherence. The featured speakers will share how decision-making is enhanced by removing data silos. The speakers will also discuss the true obstacles to cross-functional process alignment and how to get past them to create a data-driven, high-performing research culture.
TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this webinar, attendees will get to learn how Cevaxin, one of Panama's top clinical research site networks, removed internal silos and transformed decision-making with real-time dashboards and unified data systems.
The expert speakers will explore their path to complete transparency, including how their use of TRIAL360 facilitated smooth collaboration, improved protocol adherence and access to real-time key performance indicators (KPIs) for human resources (HR), quality assurance (QA), finance, principal investigators (PIs), vendors and sponsors.
The key topics of discussion will include:
- Hidden costs of disconnected data in clinical operations
- Cultural shift required unifying processes across departments
- How real-time dashboards can enhance sponsor trust and trial performance
- Lessons learned and actionable insights applicable to sites or organizations
Register for this webinar today to discover how clinical operations can be streamlined, data silos can be reduced and trial performance can be enhanced using unified systems and real-time dashboards.
Join experts from Cevaxin, Hector Gonzalez, Operations Director; and Rodrigo DeAntonio, MD, MSc, DrPH, Scientific & Executive Director, for the live webinar on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 3pm EDT (12pm PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond Spreadsheets: How Real-Time Dashboards are Transforming Transparency in Clinical Research.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article