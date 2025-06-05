Beyond Surveys: How to Leverage Patient Communities for Real-World Evidence, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

learn how patient communities are transforming the way pharma approaches evidence generation — empowering smarter decisions and more impactful outcomes Post this

The featured speakers will explore how medical affairs, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and RWE teams can use online health communities to:

Uncover rich, unstructured data to complement claims and electronic health record (EHR) sources

Conduct direct-to-patient research with high response rates and recontact capabilities

Build virtual registries for longitudinal evidence generation

Strengthen evidence packages with authentic patient-reported outcomes (PROs)

Join Richard Tsai, SVP Real-World Evidence, Inspire; and Bethany Kalich, Director, Digital Medicine, Amgen, for the live webinar on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond Surveys: How to Leverage Patient Communities for Real-World Evidence.

