Beyond Tech Media Launches SEO for Generative AI Results to Accelerate Growth for Global Clients

Next Gen SEO for Global Growth
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beyond Tech Media, the global digital marketing agency founded by a former Google and Meta strategist, today announced the official launch of its SEO for Generative AI Results service—a first-of-its-kind offering designed to help brands rank not just on Google, but also within generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.
As search behavior rapidly evolves, consumers and decision-makers are increasingly turning to AI-powered tools to discover brands, research products, and make buying decisions. Beyond Tech Media's new SEO solution is built to optimize brand visibility within these generative ecosystems, ensuring that when users ask questions about tools, trends, or solutions in AI chat interfaces, their clients are part of the answer.
"Traditional SEO is no longer enough," says Anisha Chawla, Founder & CEO of Beyond Tech Media. "AI-driven search is fundamentally changing how people find and trust information. We've developed an entirely new framework that helps brands become visible and credible inside tools like ChatGPT and Gemini—not just on search engines."
With successful early results from APAC clients expanding into the US and EMEA markets, Beyond Tech Media's strategy is already helping brands appear in AI-generated answers across a wide spectrum of queries—from product recommendations to competitor comparisons.
The new offering includes:
- AI-oriented content strategy optimized for large language model (LLM) parsing and retrieval
- Structured data, schema, and citations to increase inclusion in AI summaries
- Optimized knowledge base and long-form content tailored for AI indexing
- Entity building and semantic SEO to influence AI-generated responses
- Brand mentions and digital PR strategies designed to feed into AI training data sources
This new SEO framework aligns with how LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Perplexity.ai source and generate information—creating powerful opportunities for early movers to dominate emerging search surfaces.
Media Contact
Anisha Chawla, Beyond Tech Media, 64 0212413005, [email protected], www.beyondtechmedia.com
SOURCE Beyond Tech Media
Share this article