Beyond Tech Media Launches SEO for Generative AI Results to Accelerate Growth for Global Clients

"Traditional SEO is no longer enough," says Anisha Chawla, Founder & CEO of Beyond Tech Media. "AI-driven search is fundamentally changing how people find and trust information. We've developed an entirely new framework that helps brands become visible and credible inside tools like ChatGPT and Gemini—not just on search engines."

With successful early results from APAC clients expanding into the US and EMEA markets, Beyond Tech Media's strategy is already helping brands appear in AI-generated answers across a wide spectrum of queries—from product recommendations to competitor comparisons.

The new offering includes:

AI-oriented content strategy optimized for large language model (LLM) parsing and retrieval

Structured data, schema, and citations to increase inclusion in AI summaries

Optimized knowledge base and long-form content tailored for AI indexing

Entity building and semantic SEO to influence AI-generated responses

Brand mentions and digital PR strategies designed to feed into AI training data sources

This new SEO framework aligns with how LLMs like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Perplexity.ai source and generate information—creating powerful opportunities for early movers to dominate emerging search surfaces.

