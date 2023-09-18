Beyond the AI Hype: GIAC's GMLE Certification Translates Theory to Tangible Skills

"Machine learning is more than a buzzword—it's a vital skillset for the modern cyber practitioner. This certification is our answer to an industry-wide need for validated, hands-on skills in applying AI to cyber security challenges," stated Jeremy Rabson, General Manager for GIAC. Tweet this

Reflecting on the importance of the new certification, David Hoelzer, SANS Fellow and AI Expert, said, "This new course and certification combo is a game-changer. It meets the industry's increasing demand for mastering AI and machine learning in the realm of security. It's not just about learning; it's about proving you can apply these advanced techniques in real-world scenarios, and that's what makes this credential indispensable."

The GMLE Certification represents the next evolution in cyber security training, uniquely blending theory with practical application. This advanced training introduces candidates to the intricacies of deep learning neural networks, which are at the heart of AI innovation. Moreover, it equips them with the capability to utilize machine learning in addressing intricate cybersecurity challenges, transforming them into invaluable assets in an organization's defense strategy. This approach effectively bridges the gap between theoretical AI possibilities and real-world security solutions.

The GMLE Certification isn't just another credential—it's an essential qualification tailored for a diverse group of professionals striving to remain at the forefront of cyber defense. Data scientists, forensic analysts, infosec professionals keen on diving deep into machine learning, security analysts, and security engineers all stand to benefit immensely from this certification.

The application of AI is reshaping industries, making specialized training a necessity rather than a luxury. Those interested in remaining at the forefront of this evolution can Explore GMLE or take the leap to get GMLE certified today.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on technical certifications in cybersecurity. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their "human" cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners representing varied global organizations, from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC)