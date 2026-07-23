Beyond the Black Tank: Laveo™ by DryFlush Unveils Game-Changing Conversion Kit for Clean, Simple Off-Grid Waste Solutions

Laveo™ by Dry Flush has introduced the Blackwater Conversion Kit, giving RV owners and van lifers a direct path to one of the best portable toilet solutions for camper vans and RVs. It is a self-contained, waterless and odor-free system that mounts over an existing floor flange without a plumbing overhaul.

BRANFORD, Conn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laveo by Dry Flush has introduced the Blackwater Conversion Kit to those looking for the best portable toilet for camper vans and RVs. The adapter system eliminates the hassle of black tank maintenance, allowing off-grid dwellers to replace their conventional toilet with a waterless Laveo unit mounted directly over the existing floor flange.

For those tired of the routine, the appeal is immediate. Install it once and travelers are free to focus on the open road and enjoying nature, knowing their sanitation is secure and ready, no matter where they roam.

Are Electric Portable Toilets Better than Chemical Ones for RVs?

Electric portable toilets like the Laveo offer a clear advantage over chemical systems in a camper van or RV, where close quarters amplify every odor. The company uses patented technology to encapsulate waste in a self-contained bag with every flush, locking in odors without water, chemical additives or a holding tank. Weighing just 29 pounds with the battery included, this setup is perfectly portable, allowing the freedom for travel and off-grid living instead of settling for the next truck stop bathroom down the road.

This small portable toilet for campervans offers the following benefits:

Odor control: Each flush seals waste in a proprietary self-contained bagging system that contains odors without chemical treatments or tank additives.

Waterless operation: The Laveo requires no water connections, making it a practical choice at any campsite or off-grid setup, regardless of hookup availability.

Easy cartridge disposal: When the cartridge is finished, removing it is as straightforward as taking out the trash, with no tanks to haul or hoses to connect.

Which Portable Toilet Is Easiest to Empty in a Camper?

The Laveo stands out as a small, portable toilet for a campervan or RV that practically eliminates cleanup. When the cartridge is done at around 15 flushes, disposal is as simple as putting it in a trash can. There is no tank to drain, no hose to run and no dump station required.

The Blackwater Conversion Kit makes the transition straightforward for existing RV owners. The kit includes floor-mounting plates, a template and a contoured spacer that securely seats the Laveo over a standard floor flange. Because no external venting is required, the system works in even the most compact configurations, ready for wherever the road leads.

For off-grid dwellers and eco-conscious RV owners, water conservation is non-negotiable. The Laveo eliminates water consumption entirely, helping users reduce their environmental footprint while maintaining complete sanitation independence.

According to Laveo by Dry Flush, "Traditional composting toilets rely on breakdown and mixing, leaving you with more work and lingering odors. The Laveo eliminates that hassle." On the road, where every day is a choice between exploring and maintaining, the Blackwater Conversion Kit tips the scale toward adventure.

About Laveo by Dry Flush

Laveo by Dry Flush is the original maker of the patented Dry Flush waterless toilet, a self-contained, chemical-free sanitation system built for RVs, camper vans, boats, tiny homes and off-grid living. Made in the USA, the Laveo requires no water, plumbing or black tank infrastructure.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Laveo™ by DryFlush, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.dry-flush.com/

SOURCE Laveo™ by DryFlush