Beyond the Diamond: A Baseball Tale of Unlikely Bonds Formed When Confronting Racism in the Deep South

During a baseball season, main characters Les and D-Ante are confronted by their pasts
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It took one glance at a man in a local Wendy's for Author Gene Jennings to reflect on a man named "Slow," a man he witnessed in college given the nickname due to his slow pacing. Jennings began to reflect on his time in college, inspiring him to write his book, "Slow to Speak," a novel written to take readers on an unexpected journey as the main character visits Banneker College, a historically black college settled in the deep south of S.C.
In the book, readers meet the main character, "Les Crumpler," an 81-year-old white widower and former teammate of Jackie Robinson. He visits Banneker College, where he finds himself assisting the baseball team and meets D'Ante Cook, a young black man and former gang member from Washington, D.C., whose only hope is to play pro baseball.
"Making it in the majors from a small black college is almost unheard of," Jennings said. "But, for D'Ante, it's that or a life of crime."
As the baseball season unfolds, Les and D'Ante confront their past sins. However, when facing their past prejudices, their futures become richer as their bond becomes stronger. By sharing their stories, Jennings strives to share the transformative power that may occur in sports, by breaking down barriers and fostering connections, no matter the skin color.
"Les was never outwardly racist," Jennings said. "However, one of the worst things someone can do when racism occurs is not doing anything at all. I hope this story may be a catalyst for important conversations about race, identity, and the potential for positive change."
"Slow to Speak"
By Gene Jennings
ISBN: 9798385012404 (softcover); 9798385012411 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Gene Jennings is a pastor at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta, S.C. He was on the baseball team at the University of S.C. at Aiken where he collected multiple splinters sitting on the bench. His nickname was Geno. This is his fifth book. To learn more, please visit https://www.genejennings.net/.
