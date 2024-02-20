Beyond the Diamond: A Baseball Tale of Unlikely Bonds Formed When Confronting Racism in the Deep South

"Les was never outwardly racist," Jennings said. "However, one of the worst things someone can do when racism occurs is not doing anything at all. I hope this story may be a catalyst for important conversations about race, identity, and the potential for positive change." Post this

"Making it in the majors from a small black college is almost unheard of," Jennings said. "But, for D'Ante, it's that or a life of crime."

As the baseball season unfolds, Les and D'Ante confront their past sins. However, when facing their past prejudices, their futures become richer as their bond becomes stronger. By sharing their stories, Jennings strives to share the transformative power that may occur in sports, by breaking down barriers and fostering connections, no matter the skin color.

"Les was never outwardly racist," Jennings said. "However, one of the worst things someone can do when racism occurs is not doing anything at all. I hope this story may be a catalyst for important conversations about race, identity, and the potential for positive change."

"Slow to Speak"

By Gene Jennings

ISBN: 9798385012404 (softcover); 9798385012411 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Gene Jennings is a pastor at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta, S.C. He was on the baseball team at the University of S.C. at Aiken where he collected multiple splinters sitting on the bench. His nickname was Geno. This is his fifth book. To learn more, please visit https://www.genejennings.net/.

