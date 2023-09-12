Beyond the Fog Radio Partners with San Francisco Magazine To Shine a Light On The Captivating Stories of Renowned San Franciscans

"We feel a connection with San Francisco Magazine and our shared passion to celebrate the people, culture, food, politics and arts of the San Francisco Bay Area, and we look forward to diving into their stories." Tweet this

"Beyond the Fog Radio was created to share the powerful stories of the city's many notable and unique residents, and we're delighted to explore the captivating people San Francisco Magazine features," said Susan Brown, producer and co-host of Beyond the Fog Radio. "We feel a connection with our shared passion to celebrate the people, culture, food, politics and arts of the San Francisco Bay Area, and we look forward to diving into their stories."

"San Francisco Magazine is thrilled to partner with Beyond the Fog Radio, Susan Brown and the entire BTF team. As the city moves toward rebuilding an even brighter and more prosperous future, there is nothing more important than retaining stories of where San Francisco has been, and is going in the coming months and years. There is no one better than Susan Brown to truly be San Francisco's storyteller," said Sharyn Bires, Group Publisher, San Francisco Magazine.

Meet the Beyond the Fog Team:

Susan Brown, co-host and Producer: Susan Brown is a documentary filmmaker and photographer who created Beyond the Fog to capture the oral history of the people who call San Francisco and the Bay Area home. Being the daughter of Mayor Willie L. Brown Jr. the first African American Mayor of San Francisco and the first African American to be Speaker of the California State Assembly also inspired her to capture the legends and stories of her father's generation before that history disappears. In addition to running Behind the Fog Tours, for the last 18 years Susan has worked as Director of Special Projects for the Willie L. Brown Institute of Politics and Public Service.

Jae Yee, co-host and Sound Engineer: Born and raised in San Francisco, Jae was the initial inspiration behind Beyond the Fog Radio. In 2020 during the pandemic, he was checking in with friends and colleagues including co-host and producer Susan Brown and the podcast was born. Jae is also one of the top trainers and body workers in the SF Bay Area and opened J Bodyworks in 2009 to work with athletes and those suffering from muscular dysfunction and soft tissue injury. He is a healer who takes a deep interest in human anatomy and emotion, which is why he is drawn to people's history and stories. Jae is also a skilled in the art of music and recording and has deeply placed roots in many corners of San Francisco which he loves uncovering on Beyond the Fog Radio.

Michaela Joy O'Shea, co-host and Photographer: California born, Colorado grown, and now an eternal San Franciscan, Michaela has lived in SF for over a decade and is passionate about sharing and giving back to the San Francisco community that has given her so much. Her fine art, documentary style photography, Michaela Joy Photography, has been featured in San Francisco Magazine, Silicon Valley Magazine, Diablo Magazine, Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Today's Bride SF, Junebug Weddings and PDN Magazine. Michaela Joy Photography has been named "Best of Weddings" seven years in a row by The Knot, and she was named one of the "Top 8 SF Elopement Photographer" by Peerspace. Her local clients include: Modern Luxury, Google, Facebook, eBay, Salesforce, Techstars, Perkins Coie, Subaru, Color and Make-a-Wish Bay Area.

Other team members include: Tim Johnson, Tim O' Shea, Connor Yuan-Tung Chang and Arlyss Hays.

Rachel Skelly, this month's San Francisco Magazine cover and Beyond the Fog's latest episode, is a designer and creative director for consumer companies spanning fashion, food and wellness. Her vision, creativity and glamorous elegance are on display at Cast Jewelry a fine jewelry brand that creates a theatrical, 'Wonderland-like' shopping experience that she co-founded.

Recent Beyond the Fog Radio guests include:

Lina Ghanem is the founder and Director of Saba Grocers Initiative, a non-profit that sources fresh produce from marginalized farmers in Northern California and delivers it to underserved neighborhoods in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Choreographer, writer, director and actor Joe Goode is the founder of the critically acclaimed global touring and dance company, Joe Goode Performance Group. Goode is also a revered master teacher whose summer workshops and teaching residencies attract artists worldwide.

Dr. Brad Jacobs, founder of BlueWave Medicine is a seasoned physician, educator and innovative leader in the field of integrative medicine and corporate health who is revolutionizing Western medicine for the betterment of humankind.

Hooman Khalili is an artist, filmmaker and former radio talk show host from the Bay Area who is in back in Israel where he has been passionately creating murals to support Iranian women as they protest the violence and arrests they are facing by their government with his 'The Iran Woman's Mural Project'.

David Moreno of Moryoga, 'the hub of all things yoga', is an internationally renowned yoga professional who has been teaching for over three decades and hosts global retreats beautifully merging meditation and diverse yoga styles into his transformative programs.

Ben Davis is the CEO and founder of Illuminate, a non-profit that illuminates the San Francisco Bay Area with light-based public art. Established in 2011, Illuminate first collaborated with artist Leo Villareal to create The Bay Lights, a 1.8-mile-wide light sculpture on the Bay Bridge.

Zak Williams & Dr. Raghu Appasani: Zak Williams is a mental health advocate working with nonprofits and professionals to help integrate mental hygiene practices into daily life. He is also the co-founder and CEO of the mental health company, Prepare Your Mind (PYM) which he and his wife, Olivia June Williams established when he lost his father, Robin Williams, to suicide.

Joining the episode is Dr. Raghu Appasani, a first-generation Indian-American integrative & addiction psychiatrist, psychotherapist and neuroscientist, as well as Chief Medical Officer at PYM. A mental health advocate and social entrepreneur, Appasani is the founder of The MINDS Foundation, an NGO in India that focuses on improving mental health literacy and access to care. His Bay Area concierge practice is focused on meeting patients where they are, getting to the root etiologies of their well-being & health, and working to enhance the human experience through innovative methods in metabolic health, therapy, non-ordinary states of consciousness and integrated care.

Chef Mourad is an award-winning chef, restaurant owner, cookbook author and winner of Food Network's 2009 Iron Chef America. Mourad, his latest restaurant that received a Michelin Star within a year of opening, showcases the rich and vibrant flavors of Morocco in new ways that harmonize with the local, artisanal ingredients and the spirit of innovation of Northern California.

About Beyond the Fog Radio

Beyond the Fog Radio, headquartered in San Francisco, CA, is a weekly podcast featuring the powerful stories of the notable people, neighborhoods and culture that make up the Bay Area. Launched in 2021, producer and co-host Susan Brown is joined by co-hosts Jae Yee and Michaela Joy O'Shea who share her passion to celebrate San Francisco and capture the oral history of the people who call San Francisco and the Bay Area home.

About San Francisco Magazine

San Francisco Magazine is San Francisco's leading luxury lifestyle media brand, devoted to the people, culture, food/wine and arts of the San Francisco Bay Area, serving as the most reputable authority with an unparalleled pulse on the market.

