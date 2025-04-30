Beyond the Hype: Innovating Obesity Treatments for Real-World Impact, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

By integrating psychological care and addressing social stigmas, the standard of care for patients managing obesity can be improved. Post this

Additionally, the expert speaker will examine critical operational challenges in obesity drug clinical trials, including recruitment hurdles, psychological barriers and the importance of holistic patient support. By integrating psychological care and addressing social stigmas, the standard of care for patients managing obesity can be improved.

Source: Gionfriddo, Michael R. et al. An analysis of national news coverage of semaglutide for weight loss. Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, Volume 65, Issue 1, 102297.

Join Ana Gonzalez-Santis, PhD, PMP, Executive Director, Program Strategy, General Medicine, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

