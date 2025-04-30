Beyond the Hype: Innovating Obesity Treatments for Real-World Impact, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into obesity drug development and the evolving treatment landscape. Attendees will learn about gaps in current approved treatments, emerging mechanisms of action, and ways to overcome hurdles in obesity drug clinical trials.
TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global obesity epidemic has driven demand for innovative treatments, creating a competitive and rapidly evolving landscape in obesity drug development. While media coverage has amplified interest and sensationalized the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists, gaps remain in addressing unmet needs and improving current approved treatments for patients1.
This webinar will explore the obesity drug landscape, highlighting how the industry is responding to leading therapies and identifying opportunities for future innovation. The expert speakers will discuss alternative mechanisms of action that expand therapeutic possibilities beyond GLP-1 receptor agonists, offering hope for more effective solutions.
Additionally, the expert speaker will examine critical operational challenges in obesity drug clinical trials, including recruitment hurdles, psychological barriers and the importance of holistic patient support. By integrating psychological care and addressing social stigmas, the standard of care for patients managing obesity can be improved.
Source: Gionfriddo, Michael R. et al. An analysis of national news coverage of semaglutide for weight loss. Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, Volume 65, Issue 1, 102297.
Join Ana Gonzalez-Santis, PhD, PMP, Executive Director, Program Strategy, General Medicine, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).
