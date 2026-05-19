Kenya's #1 DMC. Sell with Confidence.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEYOND THE PLAINS KENYA SAFARIS OPENS ITS DOORS TO NORTH AMERICAN TRAVEL ADVISORS AS KENYA ENTERS A LANDMARK ERA FOR EAST AFRICA TOURISM

Award-Winning Kenya & Tanzania DMC Invites U.S. and Canadian Advisors to Partner with East Africa's Most Trusted Boutique Ground Handler — Backed by 15+ Years of Field Expertise, a 4.9-Star Client Record, and a Surging Nairobi–North America Air Bridge

Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris, a locally owned and award-winning Destination Management Company (DMC) and safari ground handler headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, today announced a formal outreach initiative targeting North American travel advisors, inviting U.S. and Canadian travel professionals to explore a structured partnership program built around competitive net rates, fully supported itinerary design, and seamless on-the-ground operations across Kenya and Tanzania.

The announcement comes at what industry analysts are calling the most significant moment for Kenya-bound travel from North America in a generation. International tourist arrivals to Kenya rose 15 percent in 2024 to reach 2.4 million visitors, with tourism earnings surging nearly 20 percent from KSh 377.5 billion to KSh 452.2 billion. Kenya Airways this year signed a landmark unilateral codeshare agreement with U.S. carrier JetBlue, creating seamless single-ticket connections between Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and more than 10 major American cities — including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Orlando — via New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kenya's aviation capacity is projected to increase by 22.3 percent in 2026, reinforcing the country's position as East Africa's premier international gateway.

For North American travel advisors, the convergence of improved air access, record visitor demand, and a maturing luxury safari market represents a generational commercial opportunity — and Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris is positioning itself as the essential ground partner to help advisors capture it.

ABOUT BEYOND THE PLAINS KENYA SAFARIS

Kenya's Definitive Boutique Safari DMC — Built on 15 Years of Ground Truth

Founded by John Dante and his wife Mary, Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris is a Nairobi-based DMC specialising in fully customised, private safari experiences across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and the East African coast. The company operates as a pure ground handler — designing, coordinating, and executing every element of a client's journey from the moment they land in Nairobi to the moment they depart, with no outsourcing of core operations.

John Dante, Owner and Lead Guide, brings more than 15 years of personal safari guiding and logistics experience to every itinerary. The company's in-house team of safari guides, camp coordinators, airport liaisons, and itinerary designers operates across all of Kenya's major wildlife ecosystems, including the Maasai Mara, Amboseli, Samburu, Tsavo East, Lake Nakuru, and Naivasha, as well as Tanzania's Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, and Uganda's gorilla trekking circuits.

"At Beyond The Plains Safaris, we have always believed that authentic, responsible travel can transform both the guest experience and the communities we work with. This award affirms our commitment to delivering exceptional, tailor-made safaris while empowering local people and protecting the wildlife that makes Kenya and Tanzania so extraordinary." — John Dante, Owner & Lead Guide, Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris

RECOGNITION & CREDENTIALS

An Award-Winning Record Verified Across 800+ Global Media Outlets

Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris enters the North American advisor market with a credentials portfolio that distinguishes it from the broader competitive field:

2025 Tourism Excellence Awards — 1st Runners-Up, Best Tour Operator in Kenya: Presented by the Tourism Regulatory Authority of Kenya (TRA) at a national ceremony held on 11 December 2025. The award recognises tour operators demonstrating consistent service quality, responsible practices, and meaningful community impact. Beyond The Plains was among a competitive national field judged on digital presence, responsiveness, sustainability, and operational standards.

TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice — Three Consecutive Years (2022, 2023, 2024): Awarded based on volume and quality of verified guest reviews, placing the company among the top-performing safari operators on the world's largest travel review platform.

4.9 Stars on TripAdvisor • 4.7 Stars on Google: Across 107+ verified international reviews, the company maintains a near-perfect satisfaction record, with reviewers consistently citing guide expertise, communication quality, logistics precision, and personalisation.

KATO Member — Kenya Association of Tour Operators: Fully bonded and registered member of Kenya's national tour operator body, operating to full Kenya tourism industry safety and ethical standards.

Global Media Coverage: The company's Tourism Excellence Award announcement was picked up by Yahoo! Finance, Associated Press, MarketWatch, Markets Insider, and more than 800 global media outlets — placing Kenya safari tourism and Beyond The Plains on the world stage.

THE MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Why Now Is the Defining Moment to Sell Kenya from North America

The structural conditions for Kenya safari sales from North America have never been more favourable. A combination of aviation, market, and destination factors is converging in 2026 to create conditions that experienced advisors have not seen before:

Improved Air Access: In March 2026, Kenya Airways signed a unilateral codeshare agreement with JetBlue, enabling single-ticket travel from more than 10 U.S. cities — including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, West Palm Beach, and San Juan — to Nairobi via JFK. Passengers can now check bags in their home city and collect them in Nairobi, eliminating the multi-carrier complexity that previously deterred North American clients.

Record Arrival Growth: International arrivals to Kenya rose 15 percent in 2024 to 2.4 million, with projections for 2025 targeting nearly 3 million visitors. The United States ranks among the fastest-growing source markets, reflecting rising North American consumer demand for authentic wildlife and cultural experiences.

Kenya's Global Destination Standing: At the 2025 Africa Tourism Awards (Balearica Awards), Kenya Tourism Board was named Africa's Best Tourism Board, the Maasai Mara was crowned Best Safari Destination in Africa — ahead of the Kruger, Serengeti, Chobe, and Volcanoes National Parks — and Kenya received additional honours including Best Country Destination, Best City Destination (Nairobi), and Best International Airport (JKIA).

Rising Aviation Capacity: Kenya's total departure seat inventory is projected to grow 22.3 percent in 2026, representing one of the steepest capacity expansions of any destination in Africa this year, according to OAG data published in partnership with the Africa Travel & Tourism Association.

Diversified Product Beyond the Safari: Kenya's tourism sector is actively expanding beyond traditional wildlife tourism into wellness, adventure, cultural heritage, coastal escapes (Diani, Lamu, Watamu, Zanzibar), mountain trekking (Mount Kenya, Kilimanjaro), and MICE capability — giving advisors a broader range of itinerary-building tools for different client profiles.

THE ADVISOR PARTNERSHIP PROGRAMME

Your Kenya Office on the Ground — Complete Ground Handler Support for North American Advisors

Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris operates as a true B2B ground handler, not a retail competitor. The company's advisor partnership model is built around a clear principle: advisors own the client relationship; Beyond The Plains owns the ground operations. The structure includes:

Full Itinerary Design & Proposal Support: Day-by-day proposals formatted to advisor specifications, including accommodation options, rooming lists, transport schedules, park permit logistics, and supplier confirmations. Every proposal is built around actual wildlife conditions and seasonal migration timing, not generic templates.

Competitive Net Rates: Advisors receive trade pricing with transparent net rates across lodge categories — from premium tented camps and private conservancies to mid-range lodges — across all major Kenya and Tanzania destinations.

Cross-Timezone Responsiveness: The Beyond The Plains team operates across time zones, with near-24/7 availability for advisor queries before and during client travel. Reviewers consistently note response times of minutes, not hours.

Airport Transfers & VIP Meet-and-Greet: All client arrivals and departures are handled by Beyond The Plains staff, with welcome signage, luggage assistance, and direct transfer to accommodation — removing the most anxiety-prone moments of any client journey.

Expert Safari Guide Assignment: Guides are hand-matched to client groups based on interests, pace, and priorities — whether big-cat sightings, photographic positioning, birding, cultural encounters, or family-friendly pacing. Senior guides including John Dante personally lead select itineraries.

Full Destination Portfolio: Beyond Kenya's classic circuits, the company handles Tanzania (Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Zanzibar), Uganda gorilla trekking, Kilimanjaro and Mount Kenya trekking, and Kenya's Indian Ocean coast — enabling advisors to build comprehensive East African journeys on a single ground operator relationship.

Post-Trip Follow-Up & Review Support: The company maintains contact with clients after departure to ensure satisfaction, support review generation, and provide advisors with feedback for future itinerary refinement.

WHAT CLIENTS SAY

A Consistent Record of Extraordinary Reviews from International Travellers

Across 107+ verified TripAdvisor and Google reviews, clients from the United Kingdom, United States, Europe, India, Australia, and Latin America have rated Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris at 4.9 stars — with reviewers consistently citing the following:

"Choosing Beyond the Plains for our safari was the best decision we could have made. From the very first contact to the final drop-off, their service was truly outstanding and surpassed all expectations. Linet's response time on WhatsApp was phenomenal — I often received insightful replies within minutes, which made coordinating logistics across continents completely stress-free." — Verified TripAdvisor Review

"We had an amazing time on our safari. Our driver Duncan was such a great driver — he really showed us all of the animals and provided such a great safari experience. The company was also very accommodating when we had to shift dates at the last minute." — Verified TripAdvisor Review

"Just came back from 11 days of Kenya Safari with Beyond the Plains. What an unforgettable experience. Honest, trustworthy, flexible, and reliable operator. Andrew was available almost 24/7 — nothing was too much to ask." — Verified TripAdvisor Review, February 2026

RESOURCES FOR NORTH AMERICAN ADVISORS

Watch the Advisor Webinar. Download the 8-Day Itinerary. Connect with the Team.

Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris has recently hosted an exclusive live webinar for North American travel advisors, covering the full scope of the Kenya ground handler relationship: how to confidently sell Kenya, migration timing, luxury camp selection, advisor net rates, visa and logistics briefing, and how to initiate a first booking. The full recording is available on demand.

Advisor Webinar (On-Demand): Watch the full North America advisor webinar recording:

https://vimeo.com/reviews/5642f2ca-0ba5-47f5-8683-9cfbf59e40bc/videos/1191281821

8-Day Kenya Sample Itinerary (PDF): Download the full day-by-day sample itinerary:

https://files.constantcontact.com/3030d4ee801/a9db4514-c73c-4646-8f16-5169f63f5497.pdf

Travel Agent Portal: Register as a trade partner and request net rate access:

https://www.beyondtheplainssafaris.com/travel-agent

Company Website: Explore packages, destinations, and client reviews:

https://www.beyondtheplainssafaris.com

RESPONSIBLE TOURISM

Conservation, Community, and the Future of East Africa Safari

Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris operates with a commitment to responsible tourism that the company believes is central to the long-term viability of safari travel. The company works exclusively with guides, lodges, and suppliers who maintain demonstrable environmental and community standards, with a preference for locally owned operations that keep tourism revenue within Kenya and Tanzania's host communities.

The company's sustainability practices were cited as a contributing factor in its recognition at the 2025 Tourism Excellence Awards, whose judging criteria specifically evaluated operators on local supplier spend, community engagement, environmental standards, and transparent responsible tourism policies. For North American advisors with sustainability-conscious client bases — a rapidly growing segment of the outbound travel market — this commitment provides a verifiable, award-backed narrative that supports the sales conversation.

ABOUT BEYOND THE PLAINS KENYA SAFARIS

Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris is a Nairobi-based safari Destination Management Company (DMC) and ground handler offering private, fully customised safari experiences across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and the East African coast. Founded by John Dante with over 15 years of field expertise, the company serves both individual travellers (B2C) and international travel advisors and tour operators (B2B). It is the 2025 Tourism Excellence Awards First Runners-Up for Best Tour Operator in Kenya, a three-time TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award recipient (2022–2024), and a fully bonded member of the Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO). The company operates the "Signature of Comfort Safari" brand ethos — delivering personalised, high-quality safari journeys with a deep commitment to community empowerment, conservation, and responsible tourism.

MEDIA & ADVISOR CONTACT

Name: John Dante — Owner & Lead Guide, Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +254 725 115998

Website: www.beyondtheplainssafaris.com

Trade: Travel Agent Portal

Webinar: Watch Now on Vimeo

Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris • Signature of Comfort Safari • Nairobi, Kenya

© 2026 Beyond The Plains Kenya Safaris. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

John Dante, Beyond the plains safaris, 254 725115998, [email protected], https://www.beyondtheplainssafaris.com/

SOURCE Beyond the plains safaris