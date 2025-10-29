Beyond the plunger--how to know when DIY isn't the answer

Relying on a plunger, a commercial drain cleaning solution, or DIY drain snaking can complicate a larger problem. Post this

Drain problems can also be caused by damaged and broken pipes and root invasion. Clogs can be caused by occasional issues, such as the toddler flushing her teddy bear, or from long-term issues, such as grease build-up in the kitchen drain, soap and shampoo residue, and hair clogging the shower drain. Flushing anything other than toilet paper down the toilet can also cause clogs that build up over time and create serious sewer pipe back-ups.

The Atascadero plumber offers the following list of signs that a plumbing problem has gone beyond what the plunger can clear out.

Of course, leaking faucets and pipes, small drips, visible water stains on ceilings and walls, drains that back up, and a sudden increase in the water bill are signs of trouble that most people are used to. But, there are more, some that people don't associate with plumbing problems.

Odd colored water that looks rusty or brown, or contains sediment, can indicate old, damaged, or broken pipes.

Persistent mold or mildew that returns after cleaning can indicate a plumbing leak.

Puddles of water, or "mushy" damp ground when there hasn't been any rain.

Gurgling drains can indicate a blockage in the plumbing system.

Banging or rattling noises, known as water hammer, indicate a change in water pressure that may be due to a blockage or damage.

A sudden drop in water pressure can also indicate a problem.

Odd and unpleasant smells, including a musty smell from mold. Smells coming from drains or toilets are a sign of problems.

A toilet that seems to run longer than usual is most likely due to worn parts. Normally easy to replace, some people prefer not to do this task themselves and call their plumber.

These signs are usually indications that something has gone wrong in the plumbing system. Few property owners have the sophisticated detection equipment needed to quickly locate a serious or potentially serious plumbing problem.

Most professional plumbers, such as the Atascadero plumber from 4Gs Plumbing, have advanced detection devices already in their trucks. Tools like sewer cameras, leak detectors, and advanced tools for removing deep clogs, including tree roots, identify and repair problems very quickly.

