Beyond the Token: Why Your Healthcare Data and Integration Strategy Matters, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn more about what organizations need to understand about healthcare data integration. Attendees will learn what is re-shaping data and integration strategies. The featured speakers will share what a data integration framework needs to include. The speaker will discuss how precision medicine impacts the strategy. Attendees will learn why a data integration framework is a prerequisite for digital enterprise activation.
TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The explosion of healthcare data has created an organizational imperative to devise a robust and flexible framework to integrate this data while preserving the moral, ethical and legislative requirements to protect the patient's privacy.
While conceptually simple, an influx of solution providers has led to a litany of false starts and wasted effort. Data integration of this magnitude is nontrivial and requires a high degree of specialization. The selection of an experienced strategic partner with the right blend of business and data consulting combined with foundational technology (tokenization and patient master) will dictate the ultimate success.
Register today to learn more about what organizations need to understand about healthcare data integration, including:
- What are re-shaping data and integration strategies?
- What does a data integration framework need to include?
- How does precision medicine impact the strategy?
- Why is a data integration framework a prerequisite for digital enterprise activation?
Join David Menzies, Executive Director, Technology Solutions, ICON; Kristen Toppi, Director, Strategy, Symphony Health; and Geoff Wall, Senior Director, Domain Consulting, Symphony Health, for the live webinar on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond the Token: Why Your Healthcare Data and Integration Strategy Matters.
