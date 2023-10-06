Beyond the Token: Why Your Healthcare Data and Integration Strategy Matters, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The selection of an experienced strategic partner with the right blend of business and data consulting combined with foundational technology (tokenization and patient master) will dictate the ultimate success. Tweet this

Register today to learn more about what organizations need to understand about healthcare data integration, including:

What are re-shaping data and integration strategies?

What does a data integration framework need to include?

How does precision medicine impact the strategy?

Why is a data integration framework a prerequisite for digital enterprise activation?

Join David Menzies, Executive Director, Technology Solutions, ICON; Kristen Toppi, Director, Strategy, Symphony Health; and Geoff Wall, Senior Director, Domain Consulting, Symphony Health, for the live webinar on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond the Token: Why Your Healthcare Data and Integration Strategy Matters.

