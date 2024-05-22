Beyond Times Square Expands Its Luxury Travel Experiences to Savannah and Charleston

Leading NYC-based destination management company and tour operator Beyond Times Square has debuted its luxury travel experiences in Charleston and Savannah, adding cities with Southern charm to its repertoire. As a partner of Virtuoso, Signature Travel Network, Travel Leaders Network, and Ensemble, Beyond Times Square strives to deliver tailor-made itineraries and exclusive access for an unforgettable vacation in more U.S. destinations.
These destinations are famous for their rich history, stunning architecture and Lowcountry cuisine, making them perfect for luxury travelers looking for a charming Southeastern US getaway. Beyond Times Square is excited to showcase the distinct character and welcoming atmosphere of these beloved Southern cities and the BTSQ team of luxury travel experts has chosen experiences that highlight the best of Savannah and Charleston - whether you're a history buff, a foodie or just love a good ghost tour.
Savannah and Charleston are perfect for those who appreciate a slower pace and a warm welcome. And of course, travelers can expect the same high level of customization and exclusive access that Beyond Times Square is known for. From luxury transportation to 5-star hotels to private experiences and more – every itinerary is crafted to ensure a personal and unforgettable experience.
"Beyond Times Square has developed a reputation for working closely with Travel Advisors to help their clients experience cities that are rich in history, tradition, culture and fun." says Jeff Guberman, CEO at Beyond Times Square. "Savannah and Charleston embody this and fit perfectly into our expertise. We are so excited to show the world these amazing cities like no one else can!"
To find out more simply call your local Travel Advisor or contact Beyond Times Square's Experience Designers at (800) 999-8160 to craft a luxury vacation to Savannah or Charleston like no other.
About Beyond Times Square
Beyond Times Square (BTSQ) is a leading destination management company and tour operator that serves sophisticated travelers, delivering tailor-made, luxury travel programs with once-in-a-lifetime, authentic local experiences in New York City, Washington DC, Boston, Philadelphia, Savannah, Charleston and beyond.
- 100,000+ travel advisors served in 21 years
- A proud member of four major luxury travel consortia & the only on-site partner of Virtuoso that offers extensive experiences in NYC and Washington DC
- Working with 250+ top-tier vendors to ensure excellence & unmatched hospitality
