BeyondTrucks Announces One-Click, Zero-Cost Samsara Integration with Driver Workflows

Having driver and vehicle data in real-time powers our workflow product, significantly boosting operational efficiency, enhancing customer service and mitigating operational risks. Post this

Currently, many trucking companies are faced with the challenge of their data being spread across different systems that are not connected in addition to receiving data with a significant time lag. As a result, many fleets pay for expensive integration services. With the BeyondTrucks and Samsara integration, customers can have their real-time data connected within a few clicks at no cost to set up or maintain.

Integrated driver workflows provide fleets with the ability to streamline operations without investing in engineering services or bolt-on software to create customized driver workflows. BeyondTrucks and Samsara customers can now configure their platforms with simple or complex tasks for drivers based on specific customers, commodities, or locations without additional costs. This enhancement allows fleets to take service delivery and safety management to the next level without the extra spend.

"With this partnership, fleet managers will gain unparalleled opportunities to enhance their fleets' cost efficiency," says Hans Galland, founder and CEO of BeyondTrucks. "Having driver and vehicle data in real-time powers our workflow product, significantly boosting operational efficiency, enhancing customer service and mitigating operational risks."

This integration is now available on the Samsara App Marketplace.

About BeyondTrucks

San Mateo, California-based BeyondTrucks is the provider of a multi-tenant SaaS Transportation Management System (TMS). The SOC2-compliant software allows fleets to replace legacy TMS, add-on solutions, and fragmented manual processes with a modern platform that creates seamless workflows driven by unified data. Designed to handle the complexities of large and medium-sized fleets, the BeyondTruck platform leverages automation and optimization so fleets can make better operational decisions and become more efficient. With the multi-tenant platform, fleets also benefit from faster integrations into other fleet technology providers and a high degree of scalability for growth. For more information, visit http://www.beyondtrucks.com.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Media Contact

Susan Fall, LaunchIt, 6198909415, [email protected], www.launchitpr.com

SOURCE BeyondTrucks