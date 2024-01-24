BeyondTrucks Becomes Fleetio's First Transportation Management System Integration Partner

Integrating the two without the need to switch between platforms will greatly improve the operational efficiency. Post this

"With real-time Fleetio data at their fingertips, fleet managers have unprecedented opportunities to improve the cost efficiency of their fleets," says Matt D'Souza, chief revenue officer for BeyondTrucks. "Knowing when a vehicle is due for scheduled maintenance or has been grounded for repair is invaluable in the dispatching process. Integrating the two without the need to switch between platforms will greatly improve the operational efficiency."

Fleet managers who use both Fleetio and BeyondTrucks can now have their dispatchers verify equipment availability and compatibility based on load or customer requirements, incorporate preventative maintenance schedules into the load planning process and customize driver workflows based on equipment requirements.

Setting up and maintaining an integration between Fleetio and BeyondTrucks is as easy as entering an API key and moving a switch. Both Fleetio and BeyondTrucks are multi-tenant software-as-a-service platform systems that provide real-time connectivity with greater ease, and at a much lower cost, than legacy software on-premise or in private cloud environments.

"As a modern technology partner, BeyondTrucks is innovatively built to support fleet managers in the demanding, commercial trucking environment," says Tyson Goeltz, chief revenue officer at Fleetio. "Fleetio is excited for the optimization possibilities this partnership will bring to our mutual customers, continuing to streamline fleet management operations."

San Mateo, California-based BeyondTrucks is the provider of a multi-tenant SaaS Transportation Management System (TMS). The SOC2-compliant software allows fleets to replace a legacy TMS, add-on solutions, and fragmented manual processes with a modern platform that creates seamless workflows driven by unified data. Designed to handle the complexities of large and medium-sized fleets, the BeyondTruck platform leverages automation and optimization so fleets can make better operational decisions and become more efficient. With the multi-tenant platform, fleets also benefit from faster integrations into other fleet technology providers and a high degree of scalability for growth. For more information, visit http://www.beyondtrucks.com.

Fleetio builds simple, collaborative software that helps fleets of all sizes track, analyze and improve fleet operations. With a mobile-first mindset and focus on automating the fleet operations process through seamless integrations with business solutions like telematics devices, maintenance shops, and fuel cards, Fleetio's web- and mobile-based technology enables fleet managers, drivers, mechanics, and vendors to access and update fleet data in real-time and get actionable insights like total cost of ownership. With Fleetio, users can manage maintenance, DVIRs, fuel, parts, inventory, vehicle assignments, recalls, and more all in one place. Fleetio powers public and private fleets in more than 100 countries in industries like consumer and business services, construction, transportation, and many others. Visit us at http://www.fleetio.com.

