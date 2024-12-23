BeyondTrucks Streamlines EDI Transaction Management Processes with Orderful Partnership

BeyondTrucks' commitment to simplifying fleet operations aligns perfectly with Orderful's mission to modernize EDI. Post this

Embedded in the BeyondTrucks TMS, the Orderful EDI Platform seamlessly builds EDI connections between shippers and carriers by converting EDI data via an API. The integration provides users with real-time data synchronization, instant visibility, automated compliance checks, and intuitive error handling.

BeyondTrucks is also offering their fleet customers access to the Orderful portal for visibility into EDI data from shippers. The optional capability provides an interface where fleets can see when shippers make changes to load information but don't communicate them or they are not passed through to the TMS. The carrier can then respond manually to avoid loads being missed or the shipper being poorly serviced.

"BeyondTrucks' commitment to simplifying fleet operations aligns perfectly with Orderful's mission to modernize EDI," said Jonathan Kish, chief revenue officer at Orderful. "By embedding our platform, BeyondTrucks customers gain real-time visibility and faster connections, eliminating the headaches of traditional EDI and enabling them to operate more efficiently."

The BeyondTrucks flexible, multi-tenant SaaS solution combines system integrations, proprietary modules, and adaptable configurations in a seamless platform to unify data and workflows for automation and optimization of fleet operations. Advanced capabilities of the cloud-based platform include order intake automation, smart load planning, dispatch communication, configurable driver workflows, and flexible automation of invoicing and driver payroll.

About Orderful

Orderful is the modern EDI Platform revolutionizing how logistics providers, retailers, manufacturers, and technology companies manage their EDI trading partnerships and transactions in real-time. Its simplified integrations, pre-connected network, and user-friendly self-service approach minimize errors with customers onboarding new partners. Orderful has been recognized as a best-in-class EDI provider by industry leaders like G2 and SourceForge. To learn more, visit https://www.orderful.com/.

About BeyondTrucks

San Francisco, California-based BeyondTrucks is the provider of a configurable and connected multi-tenant SaaS Transportation Management System (TMS). The SOC2-compliant software allows specialty and private fleets to replace legacy TMS, add-on solutions, and fragmented manual processes with a modern platform that creates seamless workflows driven by unified data. Designed to handle the complexities of large specialty and private fleets, the highly configurable BeyondTrucks platform achieves deeper levels of adoption and intelligent automation fleets to make fleet operations smarter, simpler, and stronger. With the multi-tenant platform, fleets also benefit from more efficient integrations into other fleet technology providers so that all parts of a fleet are always in sync. For more information, visit http://www.beyondtrucks.com.

