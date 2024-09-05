BG Titan Group Announces Strategic MOU Partnership for Tamakoshi 3 Hydropower Project

BG Titan Group has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with BB Holding to develop the Tamakoshi 3 Hydropower Project, a 650 MW renewable energy initiative in Nepal. This project, part of BG Titan's pledge with USAID to support green development, is expected to significantly enhance Nepal's energy security by generating 2,431.76 GWh of clean energy annually. BG Titan is actively exploring top-tier financing and EPC partnerships and invites interested parties to join this high-impact, high-IRR project. For more information, contact BG Titan Group at [email protected]
KATHMANDU, Nepal, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BG Titan Group is thrilled to announce the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with our esteemed partner, BB Holding, for the development of the Tamakoshi 3 Hydropower Project. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Nepal's journey towards sustainable energy independence and underscores our commitment to green development as part of our ongoing pledge with USAID.
The Tamakoshi 3 Hydropower Project, with an installed capacity of 650 MW, is set to become one of the largest peaking run-of-the-river hydropower projects in Nepal. Situated in the Dolakha District, this project will harness the power of the Tamakoshi River, generating approximately 2,431.76 GWh of clean, renewable energy annually. This is not just a project; it's a leap forward in Nepal's energy sector, poised to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and enhance the nation's energy security.
BG Titan Group, known for its expertise in large-scale infrastructure and renewable energy projects, is honored to partner with BB Holding in this ambitious endeavor. This partnership is more than a business agreement; it is a shared vision for a sustainable future that benefits both the people of Nepal and the global community.
Exploring Strategic Partnerships
As we move forward, BG Titan Group is actively exploring the best possible financing and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partners. We are committed to selecting partners who share our dedication to excellence, sustainability, and innovation. With the potential for superior Internal Rate of Return (IRR), the Tamakoshi 3 project represents a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to make a meaningful impact in the renewable energy sector.
We invite industry leaders and strategic partners to join us in this transformative project. While we have already received substantial interest, we remain open to discussions with additional partners who can bring value to this venture. It is not just about financial backing; it's about building a legacy of sustainable energy in Nepal.
A Commitment to Green Development
This project is a testament to BG Titan Group's commitment to green development. Our partnership with USAID continues to drive our efforts in developing projects that align with global sustainability goals. The Tamakoshi 3 Hydropower Project will not only contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and improving infrastructure but will also set a precedent for future green projects in the region.
About BG Titan Group
BG Titan Group is a global leader in infrastructure and energy projects, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Our portfolio includes some of the world's most significant infrastructure projects, and we are proud to extend our expertise to Nepal's energy sector.
For more information or partnership inquiries, please contact:
Paul Huang
SVP ASIA, BG Titan Group
Media Contact
Paul Huang, BG Titan, 1 7146563569, [email protected], www.bgtitangroup.com
