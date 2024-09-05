BG Titan Group Announces Strategic MOU Partnership for Tamakoshi 3 Hydropower Project

"Tamakoshi Hydropower Project is a transformative step in Nepal's path to energy independence. We are proud to lead this initiative with BB Holding and look forward to collaborating with top-tier partners to make this visionary project a reality." – Aymen Boughanmi, CEO of BG Titan Group. Post this

BG Titan Group, known for its expertise in large-scale infrastructure and renewable energy projects, is honored to partner with BB Holding in this ambitious endeavor. This partnership is more than a business agreement; it is a shared vision for a sustainable future that benefits both the people of Nepal and the global community.

Exploring Strategic Partnerships

As we move forward, BG Titan Group is actively exploring the best possible financing and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partners. We are committed to selecting partners who share our dedication to excellence, sustainability, and innovation. With the potential for superior Internal Rate of Return (IRR), the Tamakoshi 3 project represents a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to make a meaningful impact in the renewable energy sector.

We invite industry leaders and strategic partners to join us in this transformative project. While we have already received substantial interest, we remain open to discussions with additional partners who can bring value to this venture. It is not just about financial backing; it's about building a legacy of sustainable energy in Nepal.

A Commitment to Green Development

This project is a testament to BG Titan Group's commitment to green development. Our partnership with USAID continues to drive our efforts in developing projects that align with global sustainability goals. The Tamakoshi 3 Hydropower Project will not only contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and improving infrastructure but will also set a precedent for future green projects in the region.

About BG Titan Group

BG Titan Group is a global leader in infrastructure and energy projects, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Our portfolio includes some of the world's most significant infrastructure projects, and we are proud to extend our expertise to Nepal's energy sector.

