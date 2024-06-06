Bhaskar Pant Named an MIT Excellence Award Winner for 2024

"I cannot think of a better example of inclusivity, equity, and success than Bhaskar's work and leadership. Our Institute community is fortunate to have him and stronger as a result of his efforts," John Dozier, former Institute Community and Equity Officer at MIT. Post this

"In a globally connected community such as MIT, students, faculty, and staff should always be growing their 'people skills,' particularly cultural awareness and sensitivity, to work more effectively and harmoniously with others from different countries and cultures," said Pant. "I feel truly humbled to be recognized for championing this cause and values at MIT and beyond."

Pant integrates his personal, lifelong commitment to fostering diversity and cultural understanding into his work at MIT in various ways, not only in promoting global participation in MIT Professional Education programs and showcasing the diversity in cultural backgrounds and perspectives of those at MIT who teach the programs but also promoting cultural awareness among staff and students across the Institute through his high demand intercultural communication workshops that Pant has conducted many times a year for community groups over his tenure.

Since joining MIT in 2008, Pant has made a point of hiring a highly diverse, culturally competent staff—one that mirrors MIT's community at large. In addition, Bhaskar has led numerous initiatives to successfully expand the reach of MIT Professional Education's programs among underrepresented and underserved populations globally, including women and non-English speaking professionals – ultimately contributing to MIT's mission of addressing global challenges through knowledge dissemination and working with others globally.

"I cannot think of a better example of inclusivity, equity, and success than Bhaskar's work and leadership. Our Institute community is fortunate to have him and stronger as a result of his efforts," said John Dozier, former Institute Community and Equity Officer at MIT.

Pant and fellow recipients were honored at the 2024 MIT Excellence Awards ceremony, which took place at Kresge Auditorium on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

