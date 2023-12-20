Bhavik Sarkhedi exits Write Right & subsidiary companies to venture into AI

Bhavik Sarkhedi has announced his departure from Write Right and its subsidiaries to explore opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI), marking his second major exit after leaving 'Dad of Ad' in 2021. Sarkhedi, an accomplished author of eight books and a featured contributor in over 35 publications, including the New York Times and Forbes, has significantly influenced the content writing and digital marketing sectors. His vision for AI in content creation is to enhance human creativity, not replace it, ensuring the continued legacy of Write Right in delivering impactful content.

AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bhavik Sarkhedi, a luminary in the content writing industry and the founder of India's top-rated content writing firm, Write Right, has announced his departure from the company to explore new horizons in Artificial Intelligence (AI). This marks Sarkhedi's second major exit, following his departure from 'Dad of Ad' in 2021. Bhavik Sarkhedi is charting a new course in AI after a stellar legacy in content creation.

A Trailblazing Entrepreneurial Career

Sarkhedi's journey in the writing world is nothing short of remarkable. Having authored eight books, including bestsellers like 'The Unproposed Guy' and 'The Weak Point Dealer', his literary prowess has garnered widespread acclaim. His insights and writings have graced the pages of over 35 publications, contributing more than 2000 articles online, and earning features in esteemed outlets like the New York Times, Forbes, Huffington Post, and Entrepreneur.

A Visionary's Impact at Write Right

Under Sarkhedi's guidance, Write Right soared to new heights, setting a gold standard in content creation. His unique blend of storytelling and strategic content placement has not only shaped the company's success but also revolutionized the digital content landscape. The subsidiary companies include: Taletel, The Content Ideators, Estorytellers, Kalam Kagaz, Bloggism.

Bhavik Sarkhedi Reflects on His Journey

Reflecting on his accomplishments, Bhavik Sarkhedi expressed, "My journey with Write Right and 'Dad of Ad' has been a vivid showcase to the power of words and the impact of innovative ideas. My experiences have been a kaleidoscope of creativity and strategic thinking, shaping narratives that resonate deeply. As I transition towards the realm of AI, my goal is to fuse this creative spirit with cutting-edge technological innovation. This convergence is aimed at redefining the landscape of content creation in the digital era, where AI becomes a catalyst for enhancing human creativity, opening new avenues for storytelling and engagement in our increasingly digital world."

The Intersection of AI and Creative Writing

Bhavik Sarkhedi sees AI as a tool to augment, not replace, human creativity in writing. He believes that while AI can offer innovative techniques for content generation, the essence and emotional depth that human writers bring to storytelling are irreplaceable. Sarkhedi envisions a collaborative future where AI assists in refining and enhancing the human creative process, ensuring that content remains deeply personal and emotionally resonant. This approach not only respects the unique qualities of human writing but also leverages AI to expand the possibilities of creative expression.

Write Right's Continued Excellence

While Sarkhedi embarks on his new venture, Write Right is poised to continue its legacy of excellence. The team remains committed to the vision of delivering content that resonates and inspires, ensuring the company's enduring success in the content writing industry. Bhavik Sarkhedi transformed his company from a humble beginning with only two members to a leading content writing powerhouse in India. His exceptional leadership and innovative approach to content strategy were instrumental in this remarkable scale-up. The growth of the company under his guidance is a testament to his ability to leverage emerging digital trends and foster a team of skilled writers, thereby setting a new benchmark in the Indian content writing industry.

About Bhavik Sarkhedi

Bhavik Sarkhedi's journey from an author and entrepreneur to a thought leader in digital marketing and content strategy has been an inspiration to many. His innovative approach and forward-thinking have established him as a pivotal figure in content creation and digital marketing. With over a decade of experience in digital marketing, Bhavik's profound insights and strategic acumen are set to be invaluable in his next venture into AI, promising to further revolutionize how we understand and engage with digital content and marketing strategies.

