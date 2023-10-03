BHG Financial partners with Cable for automated financial crime effectiveness testing

We're excited to work with Cable and augment our compliance program with advanced tooling to automate manual assurance and oversight functions. Tweet this

Bryan Holloway, Director, Financial Crime & BSA Officer at BHG Financial, said, "We're excited to work with Cable and augment our compliance program with advanced tooling to automate manual assurance and oversight functions. With greater efficiency, visibility, and insights across our business, we will be able to grow responsibly faster and better deliver on our mission to offer the most innovative financial solutions for business professionals, consumers, and financial institutions."

Cable's all-in-one financial crime effectiveness testing platform gives banks, fintechs, and crypto firms more confidence in their financial crime regulatory compliance with a purpose-built suite of tools, including automated risk assessments, automated assurance, quality assurance, management information, reporting, and more.

"We're delighted to partner with BHG Financial to bolster their automated financial crime assurance and testing capabilities," said Natasha Vernier, Cable CEO. "With increasing regulatory scrutiny on banking and fintech compliance, it's a privilege to partner with innovative companies like BHG Financial taking compliance very seriously and embracing the best tooling available to protect their business."

