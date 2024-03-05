BHI Ranks No. 41 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Rocky Mountain Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list had an average growth rate of 122.44 percent.

VERNAL, Utah, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed last week that BHI is No. 41 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Rocky Mountain private companies, based in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"Being ranked on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list is a significant milestone for BHI, showcasing not only our rapid growth but also our sustained impact across the Rocky Mountain region," said Erik Haslem, CEO of BHI. "We are honored to receive such recognition, as it speaks to both the dedication and excellence our teammates bring to every project, and reflects the trust our clients place in us to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed expectations."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 72 private companies had an average growth rate of 122.44 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 3,838 jobs and $1.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/RockyMountain starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About BHI

Founded in 1998 by Brad Haslem, BHI has grown from a small electrical contractor to a leading general contractor with a national footprint, specializing in vertical and horizontal construction across the building, energy, infrastructure, and mining markets. With a steadfast commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, BHI stands as a pillar of excellence within the industry, dedicated to building America's future.

Media Contact

Elena Wellard, BHI, 1 (435) 789-5252, [email protected], https://www.bhico.com/

SOURCE BHI