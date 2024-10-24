B•Hospitality Completes Portfolio-wide Implementation of Aptech's PVNG Hotel Accounting Solution at Bayfront Inn 5th Avenue

"The effectiveness of the [PVNG] software has allowed us to reduce our time to produce accurate and complete financial statements, available to all our stakeholders, including our ownership groups." - Roger Oei Post this

"Aptech has allowed us to deploy a homogenous solution to all of our property assets, allowing us to not only have remote access, whenever necessary, but also leverage resources to assist this location, including our sister location, whenever necessary," said Roger Oei, Vice President, Finance for B•Hospitality. "Aptech's solutions are not only cost effective but are intuitively built to ensure a quick understanding of how to use the software that matches and aligns to our business needs."

Aptech's award-winning solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue, which comprise an integrated technology ecosystem designed to help hoteliers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data and provide actionable insights. These solutions focus on enterprise accounting, business intelligence, financial planning and management, and are used by more than 3,500 hotel properties across North America.

"The effectiveness of the software has allowed us to reduce our time to produce accurate and complete financial statements, available to all our stakeholders, including our ownership groups," added Oei. "Additionally, our experience with Aptech's customer service and support team has been outstanding, providing good and timely directions. Definitely a 10 out of 10 for consistent performance."

"It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Roger and his team at B•Hospitality," said Aptech President Jill Wilder. "As Roger noted, the drill-down functionality built within PVNG has allowed his team to provide timely and immediate feedback. That is what we do best at Aptech: support these finance teams to help make their jobs easier and provide access to the most accurate data available at the property level or across a portfolio. We are grateful for our relationship with such an amazing full-service management group, and we look forward to continuing to work with Roger and his team as they expand in the future."

For more information on Aptech's award-winning suite of financial management, business intelligence and planning solutions for hospitality, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com. For more information on Bayfront Inn 5th Ave., please visit us at http://www.bayfrontinnnaples.com.

About Aptech | Aptech is a leading provider of enterprise accounting, business intelligence, financial planning and management solutions for the hospitality industry. Its award-winning solutions, which include PVNG, Execuvue and Targetvue, form an integrated technology ecosystem that is designed to help hoteliers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data and provide actionable insights. With more than 50 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Aptech's state-of-the-art solutions are used by more than 3,500 properties across North America. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.

