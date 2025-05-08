BHWAI Shields Kids from AI Dangers with Free Curriculum

"The current AI landscape is the Wild West and BHWAI gives kids the tools to navigate it safely," says Giselle Fuerte, founder of Being Human With AI. Post this

Anthropic's Dario Amodei warns, we "do not understand how our own AI creations work," raising the alarm of a profound safety challenge.

Before the update was rolled back, a Reddit user cautioned, "GPT-4o's update is absurdly dangerous to release to a billion active users; someone is going to end up dead."

Unlike therapists, who prioritize well-being, AI lacks a moral compass or the user's best interests, says Erin Westgate, a psychologist and researcher at the University of Florida who studies social cognition.

"The current AI landscape is the Wild West and BHWAI gives kids the tools to navigate it safely," says Giselle Fuerte, founder of Being Human With AI.

Being Human With AI (BHWAI) offers a free, user-tested curriculum to equip children age 9-13 with discernment to navigate AI's complexities. The no-teacher-preparation online curriculum includes interactive lessons comprised of videos, comics, and games, aligned with Common Core standards.

Modules like "Spot the Bias," refined through real-world feedback, and tools like the AI-Human Translator teach ethical AI use and counter manipulative systems. "Students need skills to question AI responsibly," says Fuerte, a 20-year learning architect and innovator in AI education.

By offering this program for free, BHWAI removes barriers to education, ensuring every child can develop AI literacy. Available at beinghumanwithai.org, BHWAI's curriculum empowers the next generation to use AI ethically and responsibly.

About Being Human With AI

BHWAI empowers kids 9-13 to navigate AI ethically. Founded by Giselle Fuerte, it fosters critical thinking for a safer, truthful future.

Media Contact

Media Manager, Being Human With AI, 1 425-292-5474, [email protected], beinghumanwithai.org

SOURCE Being Human With AI