Biba Home LLC Partners with Faire to Offer Innovative Wine Glass Slipper Stabilizers

"We are thrilled to partner with Faire to make our Wine Glass Slipper available to boutique and store owners," said Daniel Richard, Co-Owner of Biba Home LLC. "Our goal is to provide retailers with unique and quality products that enhance their customers' experience. The Glass Slipper does exactly that by offering a stylish solution to keep wine glasses secure and stable in any setting while revolutionizing the traditional wine charm. No more guessing whose glass is whose, and no more spills!"

As part of this exciting launch, Biba Home LLC offers a special promotion exclusively for Faire buyers. When retailers discover the Glass Slipper collection on Faire, they will receive $100 off their first order and enjoy 1 year of free shipping, all covered by Faire!

"We invite boutique and store owners to take advantage of this opportunity to enhance their offerings and delight their customers with Glass Slipper's unique products this summer," added Daniel Richard.

To explore the Glass Slipper collection on Faire and take advantage of this special offer, visit Glass Slipper on Faire (https://www.faire.com/direct/glassslipper) or Visit Our Faire Wholesale Page (https://glass-slipper.co/pages/faire-wholesale).

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Daniel Richard

Biba Home LLC

Phone: 514-679-6543

Email: [email protected]

About Biba Home LLC:

Biba Home LLC is a leading provider of innovative wine accessories, dedicated to enhancing the way you enjoy your favorite wine. Our flagship product, the Wine Glass Slipper, is designed to stabilize your glass, while adding a touch of elegance and practicality to any setting, from casual picnics to upscale events. Explore our collection at https://glass-slipper.co/collections/all and discover why our Glass Slipper is the ultimate accessory for wine lovers everywhere.

SOURCE Biba Home Co