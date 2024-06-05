Bible Nuggets: A Personalized Reflection on Life and Faith

A deep dive on the Bible's scriptures and its application to everyday living
CLIVE, Iowa, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an endeavor to share inspiration and enlightenment drawn from personal reflection and his relationship with Christ, author Jenning Jay Turner presents his new book, "Bible Nuggets," a collection of thoughts about scripture and its application to his daily life.
Turner shares his insights acquired from years of studying the Bible. He invites readers to follow along on a spiritual expedition, told from the perspective of a believer as he continues to learn and grow.
"These nuggets are a reflection of my journey with Christ," Turner said. "When reading the Bible, sometimes a thought or truth reveals itself, leading me to write it down in the hope that others may be blessed as they have blessed me."
Turner hopes that sharing his works, a testament to the enduring power of words to uplift and inspire his readers, may offer them guidance, solace, or a simple moment of reflection in their lives, no matter where they may be in their relationship with God.
"Like many, I am just another sinner saved by grace who would like to share the blessings that I have received," said Turner. "I hope to encourage fellow Christians and bring salvation to as many individuals as possible."
"Bible Nuggets"
By Jenning (Jay) Turner
ISBN: 9798385017348 (softcover); 9798385017355 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press and Amazon
About the author
Jenning (Jay) Turner is a graduate from Drake University, a four-year veteran, and retired certified public accountant. Retired, he enjoys golfing, fishing, reading, and spending time with his family. He currently resides in Iowa. To learn more about his book, please visit: https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857912-bible-nuggets.
