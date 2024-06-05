Bible Nuggets: A Personalized Reflection on Life and Faith

"These nuggets are a reflection of my journey with Christ," Turner said. "When reading the Bible, sometimes a thought or truth reveals itself, leading me to write it down in the hope that others may be blessed as they have blessed me." Post this

"These nuggets are a reflection of my journey with Christ," Turner said. "When reading the Bible, sometimes a thought or truth reveals itself, leading me to write it down in the hope that others may be blessed as they have blessed me."

Turner hopes that sharing his works, a testament to the enduring power of words to uplift and inspire his readers, may offer them guidance, solace, or a simple moment of reflection in their lives, no matter where they may be in their relationship with God.

"Like many, I am just another sinner saved by grace who would like to share the blessings that I have received," said Turner. "I hope to encourage fellow Christians and bring salvation to as many individuals as possible."

"Bible Nuggets"

By Jenning (Jay) Turner

ISBN: 9798385017348 (softcover); 9798385017355 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press and Amazon

About the author

Jenning (Jay) Turner is a graduate from Drake University, a four-year veteran, and retired certified public accountant. Retired, he enjoys golfing, fishing, reading, and spending time with his family. He currently resides in Iowa. To learn more about his book, please visit: https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857912-bible-nuggets.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Jenning Jay Turner