Bickford Ford Adds the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport to its Inventory in Snohomish, Washington

Snohomish customers looking for a versatile and durable SUV must check out the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport at Bickford Ford.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bickford Ford is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its inventory, the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport. Designed to redefine the driving experience, this versatile SUV boasts an iconic Bronco DNA, combining a solid silhouette with advanced features that make every journey memorable.

The Bronco Sport is more than just a means of transportation; it's an adventure vehicle designed to thrill off-road enthusiasts. With a 7.8-inch ground clearance, water-fording capability and a safari-style roof complemented by a roof rack and tow hooks, this SUV is designed for enthusiasts who crave excitement on and off the road.

Safety takes center stage with advanced driver assist technologies, including Auto High-Beam Headlamps, BLIS® (Blind Spot Information System) with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and a Rear View Camera.

Inside, the Bronco Sport is spacious and smartly designed. The rear-flip-up glass feature adds convenience and with 65.2 cu. ft. of cargo volume behind the first row, there's ample space for all gears. Durable and easy-to-clean rubberized flooring ensures the interior is ready for any adventure. With seating for up to five, the Bronco Sport offers comfortable contoured bucket seats and plenty of interior space. Thoughtful features cater to convenience, with designated spaces for small items like flashlights, phone chargers and bottle openers.

Off-road enthusiasts are in for a treat. Customers can adjust the drive mode to match the environment with the standard G.O.A.T. Modes®, including Sand, Slippery, Sport, Eco, Normal and additional Mud/Ruts and Rock Crawl modes for the Badlands® trim. Under the hood, the Bronco Sport offers two engine options. The 1.5-liter EcoBoost® engine in the Big Bend, Heritage, Free Wheeling, and Outer Banks models delivers 181 hp and 190 lb.-ft. of torque. The adrenaline-inducing 2-liter EcoBoost® engine in the Badlands® model boasts 250 hp and 277 lb.-ft. of torque.

Prospective buyers interested in the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport can purchase this versatile SUV at the Bickford Ford dealership located at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 8290. They can explore flexible financing options and schedule a test drive at the dealership. For more information, customers can either visit the dealership's website or contact the dealership staff by phone at 866-489-3673.

