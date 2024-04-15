Bickford Ford Adds the 2024 Ford Escape to Its Inventory

Customers in and around Snohomish, Washington, can now purchase the 2024 Ford Escape at Bickford Ford.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Ford, a premier vehicle dealership located in Snohomish, Washington, is proud to announce the arrival of the 2024 Ford Escape to its inventory. This marks an exciting addition to the dealership's extensive lineup of vehicles.

The new Ford Escape is set to impress customers with sleek design, innovative features, and impressive performance capabilities. This vehicle boasts a host of advanced technologies and safety features designed to improve the driving experience and provide peace of mind on the road. It is equipped with a user-friendly infotainment system and a suite of driver-assist technologies, offering modern convenience and confidence-inspiring capabilities.

The 2024 Ford Escape is a versatile SUV with a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder base engine, delivering an impressive 180 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. An available turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine option produces an exhilarating 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque for customers looking for more power. Equipped with a standard front-wheel-drive drivetrain and an available all-wheel-drive option, the 2024 Ford Escape ensures optimal traction and control in various driving conditions.

In addition to the 2024 Ford Escape, Bickford Ford offers an extensive selection of new and used Ford vehicles. This dealership prides itself on providing exceptional customer service. It offers a Mobile Service Van facility where customers can schedule service appointments at their convenience and have them completed at home or work. Skilled professionals deliver speedy and efficient service, ensuring vehicles receive care without disrupting customers' busy schedules.

For more details on vehicles and services offered, customers are requested to view the dealership's website or visit the showroom at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 8290.

