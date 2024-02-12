Bickford Ford Adds the 2024 Ford F-150 to its Inventory in Snohomish, WA

Snohomish customers looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck must consider the 2024 Ford F-150 at the Bickford Ford dealership.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Ford, the go-to destination for top-notch Ford vehicles, has announced the arrival of the much-anticipated 2024 Ford F-150 to its inventory in Snohomish, WA. As the ultimate workhorse of trucks, the Ford F-150 has always been a leader in power, capability and innovation, and the 2024 model is no exception.

The 2023 F-150 set the bar high, leading the charge with its unrivaled power and capability. Now, the 2024 Ford F-150 takes it a notch higher, offering an impressive lineup of engines tailored to meet the diverse needs of heavy haulers and off-road adventurers. From the robust 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 to the monstrous twin-turbo 3.5-liter 450-horsepower beast found in the F-150 Raptor, there's an engine for every task.

But what truly sets the 2024 F-150 apart is the revolutionary 3.5-liter PowerBoost™ Full Hybrid V6 engine. Boasting an astonishing 570 ft. lb. of torque and 450 horsepower, this hybrid engine delivers unmatched power while offering enhanced fuel efficiency—a win-win for both performance enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers.

Backing up this impressive power lineup is an advanced 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth performance across various terrains. Whether drivers tackle steep mountain trails or cruising down the highway, the transmission of the F-150 delivers optimal performance at every turn.

In addition to its formidable powertrain options, the 2024 F-150 comes equipped with a range of innovative features designed to enhance both productivity and convenience. Selectable Drive Modes instantly adapt to different terrains, while the Pro Power Onboard turns the truck into a mobile generator, ideal for powering tools or appliances at the job site or campsite.

Safety is also paramount in the 2024 F-150, with features such as Pre-Collision Assist, Lane-Keeping System, Adaptive Cruise Control and High-Beam Headlamps that provide peace of mind on the road. Plus, with Ford Power-Up over-the-air software updates, the F-150 stays up to date with the latest technological advancements, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable driving experience.

But the 2024 Ford F-150 isn't just about work—it's about versatility. With configurable options ranging from interior work surfaces to lockable under-seat storage, the F-150 adapts to the customer's lifestyle, whether on the job or off the clock.

Each F-150 undergoes rigorous testing to earn the Built Ford Tough® title, ensuring it can withstand the most demanding conditions. From towing heavy loads to conquering rugged terrain, the F-150 proves its mettle time and time again, earning its reputation as the ultimate pickup truck.

The 2024 Ford F-150 is now available at Bickford Ford in Snohomish, WA. Prospective buyers can visit the dealership at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290, to experience the power and performance of this iconic truck. For more information, shoppers can also visit https://www.bickford.net/ or contact 866-489-3673.

