Bickford Ford Adds the 2025 Ford Escape to its Inventory

Drivers of Snohomish, Washington, can find the 2025 Ford Escape at the Bickford Ford dealership.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Ford is pleased to announce the latest addition to its distinguished lineup, the 2025 Ford Escape. With its combination of cutting-edge technology, versatile design, and advanced safety features, the 2025 Ford Escape promises a comfortable driving experience for customers in Snohomish and surrounding areas.

The 2025 Ford Escape has two powerful engine options, providing versatility to suit different driving preferences. The base model comes equipped with a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine, delivering 180 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. There is also an available turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 250 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. In addition to its gasoline engine options, the 2025 Escape also features an available hybrid powertrain.

This vehicle comes packed with advanced technology, including the Ford Co-Pilot360®. This system offers key features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, helping drivers stay safe and confident on the road. Inside, the 2025 Escape offers a spacious, comfortable cabin with flexible seating and cargo space.

Active and ST-Line models come standard with an 8.0-inch infotainment system, with the option to upgrade to a larger 13.2-inch touchscreen, which is standard on the Platinum model. This vehicle comes with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, ensuring seamless smartphone integration and connectivity on the go.

Bickford Ford has a simple financing process to ensure a seamless customer experience. The dealership also has expert technicians who provide transparent repair and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers parts installation services, where customers can shop for genuine Original Equipment Manufacturer parts designed to the exact specifications of the Ford model.

To learn more about the services offered or to schedule a test drive of the 2025 Ford Escape, interested individuals are requested to visit the dealership's website. The Bickford Ford showroom is at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 8290.

