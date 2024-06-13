Bickford Ford Adds the 2025 Ford Explorer to Its Inventory

The Snohomish-area customers in Washington can now test drive the 2025 Ford Explorer at the Bickford Ford dealership.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bickford Ford is excited to announce the addition of the 2025 Ford Explorer to its inventory. As a trusted name in automotive sales, Bickford Ford continues to provide customers with the latest and most innovative vehicles on the market. The 2025 Explorer offers an impressive collection of driver-assist features, a spacious interior, and exceptional performance.

The 2025 Ford Explorer received a restyled front fascia and a larger 13.2-inch touchscreen equipped with the latest Google software. The base Active, ST-Line, and Platinum trims come standard with a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four producing 300 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. A more powerful 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, standard on the ST trim and available for the Platinum trim, produces 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. With a standard ten-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive is an available option. In addition to good performance, this vehicle has a maximum towing capacity of 5000 pounds.

This vehicle features a spacious cabin that can accommodate up to seven passengers. The standard features include a power adjustable driver's seat and heated front seats. The Explorer offers a cargo volume of 16.3 cubic feet that can be expanded to 85.8 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

Bickford Ford invites all interested customers to visit the dealership for a closer look at the 2025 Ford Explorer.

Interested individuals are requested to view the dealership's website for more details.

