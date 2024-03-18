Bickford Ford Brings Excitement to Snohomish, WA, with the Arrival of the 2024 Ford Explorer

Customers can now purchase the 2024 Ford Explorer at Bickford Ford in Snohomish, Washington.

SNOHOMISH, Wash., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a cornerstone of automotive excellence, Bickford Ford in Snohomish welcomes the 2024 Ford Explorer to its lineup. This latest addition caters to the discerning tastes of local drivers in Washington. Epitomizing a commitment to innovation, the new Explorer offers various features and benefits that elevate both on and off-road driving experience.

The 2024 Ford Explorer is designed to impress, offering many features and advantages. This dynamic SUV comfortably accommodates up to seven passengers with its interior versatility. It ensures that there is ample space for both passengers and cargo. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a daily commute, the Explorer provides flexibility and comfort.

Performance enthusiasts will be delighted by the various models available. They include the Explorer ST and King Ranch, which boast powerful engines such as the 3-liter EcoBoost® V6. With towing capabilities of up to 5,600 pounds, no adventure is out of reach with the 2024 Ford Explorer.

Luxury meets performance in the Explorer Platinum. It features a distinctive grille with a satin aluminum finish and 21-inch bright machined-face aluminum wheels. These luxurious touches add a touch of elegance to every journey.

Stay connected and entertained on the go with advanced technology features like the SYNC® 3 technology, SiriusXM, and available B&O® sound system. Whether streaming playlists or navigating unfamiliar roads, the Explorer has a way.

The Explorer Timberline is the ultimate companion for those seeking adventure off the beaten path. With features like steel skid plates, off-road-tuned struts and shocks, and 18-inch all-terrain tires, this rugged SUV will conquer any terrain confidently.

Buyers can also experience unparalleled convenience with some standard features. They are remote keyless entry, push-button start, a six-speaker sound system, and a Wi-Fi hotspot for connectivity.

In addition to the 2024 Ford Explorer, Bickford Ford offers an extensive selection of new and used Ford vehicles. The dealership is committed to providing exceptional Ford service and selection to customers. Buyers can check their online inventory or contact the sales team at 866-489-3673. They can also visit the showroom at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, WA 98290.

