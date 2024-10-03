Bicoastal, Award-Winning Marketing and PR Firm Marketing Maven Ranks #19 Among Local Fastest-Growing Companies By The Pacific Coast Business Times

We are thrilled that the Pacific Coast Business Times has validated Marketing Maven's impressive growth during the last two years. It's an honor to be named along such large and well-respected organizations that have been household names for decades Post this

"We are thrilled that the Pacific Coast Business Times has validated Marketing Maven's impressive growth during the last two years. It's an honor to be named along such large and well-respected organizations that have been household names for decades," said Lindsey Carnett, Founder, CEO and President of Marketing Maven. "With the first 15 years of growth under our belt, we look forward to continued success by helping other businesses achieve their growth objectives via our unique suite of market research, PR, marketing and advertising services."

The top-ranking companies will be feted in a special ceremony to be held on November 7, 2024 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the LinkedIn Campus in Carpinteria.

The Pacific Coast Business Times' fastest-growing companies in the Central Coast region based on 2021, 2022 and 2023 revenue data included the top 20 below:

1. Santa Barbara Teachers FCU 312.8% Growth

2. Radar Promotions 267.5%

3. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 245.1%

4. LocalRoofs 209.7%

5. MannKind 163.7%

6. Glass House Brands 131.6%

7. Velocity Financial 104.9%

8. Precision Construction Services 85.5%

9. Procore Technologies 84.5%

10. Pure Simple Foods 83.3%

11. AeroVironment 81.5%

12. AppFolio 72.6%

13. The Trade Desk 62.7%

14. Valeo Networks 57.0%

15. Staples Construction Co. 52.7%

16. McCarthy Companies 52.5%

17. CorpNet 49.1%

18. SESLOC CU 47.8%

19. Marketing Maven 47.6%

20. Mission Wealth 46.4%

Sponsors of this year's Pacific Coast Business Times Fastest-Growing Companies list are gold sponsor Saalex and silver sponsors Citizens Business Bank and CSU Channel Islands.

Marketing Maven, founded in Camarillo, California by CEO and President Lindsey Carnett, specializes in market research, social media marketing, digital advertising, influencer marketing and Public Relations.

Carnett is a marketing and public relations professional who developed The Marketing Maven Method to simplify marketing by empowering leaders to make data-driven marketing decisions. A two-time honoree of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Independently Owned Companies in America, as well as an Entrepreneur 360 Most Entrepreneurial Companies in America award recipient, Carnett has taken her business expertise global to enlighten marketing peers and business leaders about best practices in using PR to drive engagement, improve organic SEO, and grow a positive online reputation.

A graduate of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program and member of VISTAGE, Women Presidents' Organization, Exceptional Women Alliance and W Source, Carnett also serves as Faculty for California Lutheran University's Center for Nonprofit Leadership, a Director on the Board of the West Ventura County Business Alliance, the California Lutheran University Community Leaders Association, St. John's Healthcare Foundation Board, a committee member on the E-Commerce Council for the Performance-Driven Marketing Institute (PDMI), Advisory Board Member to University of California, Santa Barbara Women in Leadership Program, Occupational Advisory Committee for Ventura Adult and Continuing Education (VACE), and serves as Advisory Board member for AI company Market Intent, national TV program America's Real Deal and the Public Relations Student Society of America's California Lutheran University chapter.

To learn more about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.marketingmaven.com.

About the Pacific Coast Business Times

Pacific Coast Business Times is the weekly business journal of record serving Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Now in its 21st year of publication, the Business Times has won numerous awards, including a national Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi award for breaking news, "Best in Business" awards from the Society of Business Editors and Writers, and several Los Angeles Press Club awards. Our web site has twice been recognized in Editor & Publisher magazine's "Ten that do it Right" competition.

The Business Times has the largest team devoted full-time to business and financial news on the Central Coast. Our multimedia platform includes weekly print editions delivered each Friday, email newsletters and alerts, events and a combined print-digital subscription that provides full access our website.

Included with each subscription are 24 special reports, including Dealmakers of the Year, Professional Careers & Higher Education, Giving Guide, our Year-end Tax & Financial Planning Guide and a number of Who's Who sections that profile the major players in key industries. Subscriptions also include a copy of our Book of Lists, the region's most comprehensive business-to-business directory.

Pacific Coast Business Times produces numerous awards events each year, including Spirit of Small Business, Top 50 Women in Business, Central Coast Best Places to Work, Business Hall of Fame, Latino Business Awards, Fastest Growing Companies, 40 Under 40 and Central Coast Innovation Awards. These events offer unique sponsorship and networking opportunities as well as a chance to get to know the region's top companies. More information is available on our events page, here.

About Marketing Maven

Marketing Maven is a full-service, bicoastal marketing and communications agency. With origins in direct response public relations, Marketing Maven has developed into a premier voice in brand strategy, social media, media relations, market research, digital advertising, website development and search engine optimization. Marketing Maven leads the industry in utilizing advanced metrics to measure their clients' marketing reach and providing competitive analysis unparalleled in the industry. For additional information about Marketing Maven, visit http://www.MarketingMaven.com.

