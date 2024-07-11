Bicycle Playing Cards Unveils Innovative Vending Experience at CVG Airport

"Whether you're embarking on a cross-country journey or simply seeking entertainment during a layover, our cards transcend borders, connecting people from all walks of life through the joy of play." Post this

As the esteemed brand gears up to celebrate its 140th anniversary in 2025, the vending program marks a milestone in the company's legacy. Nestled within CVG Airport, a bustling hub of global travelers, the machine promises to bring a touch of nostalgia and excitement to passengers passing through the greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.

Curated with a diverse selection of games and exquisitely designed cards, the vending machine caters to players and collectors of all ages, offering both convenience and value. From classic favorites to modern twists, each deck embodies Bicycle's unwavering commitment to quality and innovation.

Maria McLane, USPC's social community leader, emphasized the enduring appeal of Bicycle playing cards as the ultimate travel companion. "Whether you're embarking on a cross-country journey or simply seeking entertainment during a layover, our cards transcend borders, connecting people from all walks of life through the joy of play," McLane remarked.

Conveniently located in Concourse A between Braxton Brewing and Cork 'n Bottle, the Bicycle vending machine serves as a fixture of entertainment and leisure for travelers passing through CVG Airport.

About Bicycle Playing Cards: For over a century, Bicycle Playing Cards have remained the gold standard for professional magicians and card aficionados worldwide. Renowned for their unparalleled quality, craftsmanship, and iconic design, Bicycle Playing Cards continue to captivate and inspire wonder across generations.

